finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 35-year-old on $65,000, living in Sydney with her husband and mum.

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred. This week, a 35-year-old on $65,000 a year, shares her money diary.

Age: 35

Salary: $65K + super

Housing: Mortgage, living with husband and mum

WATCH: Simple Budgeting with a banana. Post continues below.

Monthly expenses:

Mortgage: $2000

Opal card: $75

Petrol: $60 

Car Loan: $1100

Groceries: $250

HECS: $250

Savings: $4000

Tuesday – Day One

I usually work from home but one day a week I go into the office, and because you know… COVID, I drive in now. Parking costs $20 per day and the bus costs $7 return. But one takes me one hour to get into work and the other takes me 15 minutes. Plus, I pay for parking with a business card… so technically it works out the same, right? 

The girls and I went out for lunch and an eggplant parmi set me back $22. The whole time I was digging around for the chicken, clearly I can’t read. 

Daily total: $42, but technically $22. 

Wednesday – Day Two

Working from home means all meals are already paid for… WOOHOO!  

$7.26 came out of my account for Instagram ads I placed for my husband's business.

Daily total: $7.26

Thursday – Day Three

I put aside $5 a fortnight for my Goddaughter and have been for the last nine years… she better appreciate it when I hand over a bunch of cash in 15 years time (technically $3000, not including interest, but I digress). 

I got a lovely remedial massage, boy did I need it! Luckily, because I have private health insurance, I only paid $55. (I didn’t add it to the list above… my mum still pay’s for my insurance - yes, I’m spoilt sometimes.)

I also paid for parking for said massage, and that was $6.50.

Daily total: $66.50

Friday – Day Four

To my dismay $80 came out from Zippay. I love Zippay and Afterpay at the time… but it sucks when it ACTUALLY comes out. 

I worked from home so didn’t spend any money on that front. 

Daily total: $80

Saturday – Day Five

My husband and I haven’t bought clothes or spent money on ourselves in, I would say over five months, so we decide to go shopping. I had my wedding ring resized, $440. Then I bought a phone case ($50), some Bonds underwear ($150), some jeans ($150) and some prescription glasses ($265).

Daily total: $1,055,

Sunday – Day Six

A bunch of us went for a lovely hike to the Engadine Falls… we never found it but that’s not the point. We went out for lunch later. 

I paid for lunch for me and my husband and I got a REAL parmi this time - $75 

Daily total: $75

Monday – Day Seven

I spend $0 today. I worked and ate from home. 

Daily total: $0

Weekly total: $305.76

Reflection:

Getting paid monthly is super hard for me! I don't think it's something I will ever get used to; it makes saving so hard. 

I have to put money where it can't be touched otherwise I spend it. 

By the time all my debts come out I’m literally left with $600, and half of that is gone in one week! I’m really lucky to have my husband and mum support me while I pay for all the mortgage and some groceries.

One thing’s for sure I wouldn’t be able to survive in Sydney without my husband and mum.  

Feature image: Getty.

Tags: money , finance , what-my-salary-gets-me , features

Top Comments

bekimahinda 21 days ago 2 upvotes
The math doesn't add up. 65k a year super inclusive works out to 5416 per month before tax. Take out the tax at 30% give or take and you end up at 3700 a month. 
How does one pay 2k for mortgage and save 4k a month when earning 3.7k a month? 

cat 21 days ago
@bekimahinda savings just means the amount currently in their savings account, not what they add each month. 
mamamia-user-165200350 20 days ago
@cat might be an idea to not include that amount under the heading monthly expenses. It makes no sense. 
cat 19 days ago
@mamamia-user-165200350 totally agree 
MORE COMMENTS