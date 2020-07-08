What My Salary Gets Me: A 35-year-old on $65,000, living in Sydney with her husband and mum.

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred. This week, a 35-year-old on $65,000 a year, shares her money diary.
Age: 35
Salary: $65K + super
Housing: Mortgage, living with husband and mum
Monthly expenses:
Mortgage: $2000
Opal card: $75
Petrol: $60
Car Loan: $1100
Groceries: $250
HECS: $250
Savings: $4000
Tuesday – Day One
I usually work from home but one day a week I go into the office, and because you know… COVID, I drive in now. Parking costs $20 per day and the bus costs $7 return. But one takes me one hour to get into work and the other takes me 15 minutes. Plus, I pay for parking with a business card… so technically it works out the same, right?
The girls and I went out for lunch and an eggplant parmi set me back $22. The whole time I was digging around for the chicken, clearly I can’t read.
Daily total: $42, but technically $22.
Wednesday – Day Two
Working from home means all meals are already paid for… WOOHOO!
$7.26 came out of my account for Instagram ads I placed for my husband's business.
Daily total: $7.26
Thursday – Day Three
I put aside $5 a fortnight for my Goddaughter and have been for the last nine years… she better appreciate it when I hand over a bunch of cash in 15 years time (technically $3000, not including interest, but I digress).
I got a lovely remedial massage, boy did I need it! Luckily, because I have private health insurance, I only paid $55. (I didn’t add it to the list above… my mum still pay’s for my insurance - yes, I’m spoilt sometimes.)
I also paid for parking for said massage, and that was $6.50.
Daily total: $66.50
Friday – Day Four
To my dismay $80 came out from Zippay. I love Zippay and Afterpay at the time… but it sucks when it ACTUALLY comes out.
I worked from home so didn’t spend any money on that front.
Daily total: $80
Saturday – Day Five
My husband and I haven’t bought clothes or spent money on ourselves in, I would say over five months, so we decide to go shopping. I had my wedding ring resized, $440. Then I bought a phone case ($50), some Bonds underwear ($150), some jeans ($150) and some prescription glasses ($265).
Daily total: $1,055,
Sunday – Day Six
A bunch of us went for a lovely hike to the Engadine Falls… we never found it but that’s not the point. We went out for lunch later.
I paid for lunch for me and my husband and I got a REAL parmi this time - $75
Daily total: $75
Monday – Day Seven
I spend $0 today. I worked and ate from home.
Daily total: $0
Weekly total: $305.76
Reflection:
Getting paid monthly is super hard for me! I don't think it's something I will ever get used to; it makes saving so hard.
I have to put money where it can't be touched otherwise I spend it.
By the time all my debts come out I’m literally left with $600, and half of that is gone in one week! I’m really lucky to have my husband and mum support me while I pay for all the mortgage and some groceries.
One thing’s for sure I wouldn’t be able to survive in Sydney without my husband and mum.
