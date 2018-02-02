News
fashion

Well, then. Donatella Versace says we've all been pronouncing Versace wrong.

Versaceeeeeeee.

Like, Versar-chee.

That’s how you say it, right?

NOPE.

Fashion matriarch and vice president of the Versace Group, Donatella Versace, has revealed we’ve all accidentally been saying the brand’s name wrong. Oops.

Appearing in Vogue’s famed 73 questions, Donatella was asked what Italian word she wished English speakers would stop saying incorrectly.

Versace, she said. As in, Versach-eh, not Versac-ee.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering about some other big name brands:

Balenciaga: bal-en-si-AA-guh

Balmain: bahl-mahhhhn

Givenchy: jzhiv-on-shee

Hermes: er-mehz

Lanvin: lahn-VAHN

Proenza Schouler: pro-ENZA SKOO-ler

Saint Laurent: sahn LO-rahn

As you were.

