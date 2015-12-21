Image: Getty.

Turns out it’s not just blondes who have to worry about preserving their colour. Yes, even us dark brunettes have to take care if we want to get the most out of our dyed hair.

“Although brunette hair tends to be more resilient than blonde hair and less prone to breakage, any hair can be ruined by bad hair routines. Dying any colour hair is a chemical treatment which can change the make up of the hair shaft, making more porous or possibly more frizzy,” says George Giavis, master colourist at the George Giavis Salon.

The worst part? You’ve probably been ruining it in your day to day hair routine without even realising it.

1. Too many styling tools

“Things like blow drying and overheating the hair will have an effect on longevity of the colour,” explains Joel Wallbank from Sydney’s Edwards and Co. (Watch: How to curl your hair heat free. Post continues after video.)

“If you’re styling with hot tools too frequently, these can cause the cuticle to open and leech colour.”

Be sure to always use a heat protecting spray before using styling tools and try to avoid using them daily (yes, that includes your hairdryer). Adding a diffuser on your hairdryer will also help limit damage.

2. Over-washing

While freshly washed hair may give you that just-out-of-the-salon shine, it could be doing your hair more harm than good.

“Over-washing your hair will just deplete it of its natural oils. This leads to dryness and can change the condition of your hair,” says Giavis.

Plus, repeated washing will also lead to your colour fading faster.

3. Not using colour-safe shampoos

“The number one problem is not using a correct colour-safe shampoo and conditioner,” says Wallbank.

“Many supermarket shampoos and conditioners contain a lot of soap which means you’re effectively washing out your colour each time you shampoo.”

Instead choose specially formulated shampoos and conditioners for coloured hair. (Post continues after gallery.)

4. Lack of hydration

If you want to keep your colour healthy and shiny, make time to take proper care of your hair.

Weekly treatments are important to maintain the shine and condition of your new colour and keep it looking salon-worthy.

5. Forgetting sun protection

Yes, your hair needs it too.

“To avoid messing up and fading your colour, protect your hair with a hat or UV treatment when you’re in the sun. This applies equally to brunettes and to blondes,” says Giavis. (Post continues after gallery.)

6. Washing your hair too soon

Keep that hair commercial feeling for a little bit longer next time you come home from the salon. “The best ways to keep your brunette colour in top condition is to make sure you don’t wash your hair for 48 hours after colouring,” says Wallbank. “It’s the number one mistake people make. This will allow the colour to settle in to the hair.” Duly noted.

