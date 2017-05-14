The plane seat you choose can help ease your fear of flying.

It has never been easier to see the world. With so many flights to choose from and tourist-friendly activities in almost all countries, the opportunity we have to experience other cultures is incredible.

Unfortunately, a fear of flying prevents a lot of people from making the most of this chance. Skyscanner Australia looks at a few options that can help nervous passengers.

Lower your stress levels

According to Tim Benjamin on Lifehacker, many of the people who are anxious fliers are generally more worried about most things in life. Lowering stress in other areas can make flying seem less daunting, and whether that’s through massage, meditation or speaking to a therapist is up to you.

Safest form of travel

Although direct comparisons aren’t always perfect, it can help highlight the safety of planes. By comparing fatalities per miles travelled, planes are roughly 3000 times safer than motorbikes, 100 times safer than cars and twice as safe as going by train. Advancing aviation technology also means that risks are getting lower by the year.

Listen to the safety announcement

Many frequent fliers ignore the safety announcement at the start of a flight, but it pays to be well prepared. Know where your exits are, learn the procedures and make sure you follow all instructions.

You can also maximise your chances by picking the safest seats on the plane, historically the middle seat in the back third of the aircraft.

Speak to the cabin crew

If you step onto a plane and you're nervous about what's ahead, it's a good idea to speak to a member of the cabin crew. Plane staff are trained to help reassure passengers, and can give words of comfort should anything unexpected (but generally safe, such as turbulence) occur.

Know the stats

Despite the fact that plane crashes often make big news, the number of successful flights far outnumbers those that don't make it. The chance of being one of the unlucky fliers who dies in a fatal crash is put at one in several million (figures vary, but are often around the 11 million mark), which means -- statistically speaking -- you could fly every day for more than 30,000 years before dying in this way.

Face your fear

The more often you fly, and the more often you see that planes don't drop out of the sky, the less stress you'll feel each time you take your seat. Especially in Australia, it's hard to see the rest of the world without taking a flight and every day you delay gives you less time to start exploring new cultures.

This post originally appeared on Skyscanner Australia and was republished here with full permission. To read the original article, go here. Skyscanner Australia is a leading travel search engine, comparing millions of prices from airlines and online travel agencies to help travellers find the best deal on their flights, hotels and car hire with no added fees. You can also find Skyscanner Australia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.