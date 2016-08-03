'Three Day Nanny' claims she can make your kids behave in 72 hours.

As I yelled at my kids to do-what-they-were-bloody-well-told-for-a-change I wondered about whether or not kids could really be taught to behave in three days.

Three days – 72 hours – that’s what British parenting expert Kathryn Mewes has claimed is the length of time any parent can get their children to behave in.

Just 72 hours.

Three days.

The length of time it takes to get to the moon.

The length of time that makes a weekend actually feel like a weekend.

The length of time it takes to make a pair of Bruno Magli shoes.

The length of time sperm can survive trying to find that little egg.

72 hours to immaculately behaved children.

Who could resist that?

72 hours to immaculately behaved children. Image via IStock.

Kathryn Mewes, who hosts a British TV show The Three Day Nanny, and is a mother of one, has shared her formula to transform your ogres into angels.

Her show on British TV is now in its third series. She enters a family home and in three days promises to transform unruly children.

She says that maternal instinct is "a load of rhubarb".

"What if your instincts don't work on your particular child?"

Instead she offers a sure fire recipe for well behaved kids that she says, will work on any child.

Kathryn Mewes says focus on the positives. Via Facebook.

Focus on the positives.

She says we need to focus on the positives, saying parents are often “stuck in a negative spiral.”

“They're only seeing the bad stuff and have lost sight of all the good things” she told The Mirror.

In one episode of her show she visits a young family with toddlers, aged two and three, who are always fighting. She suggests that the parents are a little too tough and dad Chris sends the boys to the “naughty corner” for any form of disobedience.

“Telling children off for not getting off the chair when you ask them to shouldn't be your automatic response,” Kathryn tells them in the show.

Kathryn tells ITV's This Morning what has changed since she became a mother. Post continues after video..

Have a shout spot.

In a piece of parenting advice that will leave shopkeepers and café owners alarmed Kathryn says that tantrums are okay.

Yes really. She advises parents to have a “space in the house where anyone is allowed to shout if they wish.”

And she doesn’t mean your whole home.

“There are two types of family,” Kathryn says in her show “The sulkers, who need to think about it, and the tantrums, who want to shout about it.

“A shout spot helps everyone.

“It's put in place for parents as much as children.”

She says that the shout spot should be the only place that raised voices are allowed.

She says to have a shout spot. Image via IStock.

Reward good behaviour.

Kathryn suggests a implementing a simple reward system that acknowledges even the minor achievements.

“Try small gestures like saying, 'Thank you for putting your shoes on',” she says.

“A reward system really empowers the whole family,” says Kathryn.

“It rewards good behaviour and keeps everyone's spirits high.”

“Anything from swimming, a trip to the cinema or a board game work really well,” Kathryn says.

“It's all about spending time together as a family. I'm very old-fashioned and think everyone should make time just to do something together.”

Always address violence.

Kathryn and her newborn daughter. Image via Twitter.

Kathryn says that families need to have a zero tolerance approach to violence.

“Pinching, biting, hitting... all forms of violence are unacceptable and you must show your child that,” says Kathryn.

Kathryn suggests using a strong tone of voice with the children and counting to three before putting them in their bedroom.

“It's about choice with children,” Kathryn says.

“So if you tell them to do something and they don't do it, you can tell them to do it or you'll send them to their bedroom.”

She told The Telegraph that you need to remove the child from the situation before you do something you regret.”

"I refuse to let someone half my size make my stress levels rise."

Kathryn's book has more parenting tips. Image via IStock.

Stick with it for at least 72 hours.

Kathryn, who says she has a success rate of 99.9 per cent, says you need to stock by these guidelines for at least three days.

She says the most common mistake she sees with parents is lack of consistency.

"When you don’t remain consistent your child starts to take control and that’s when life goes pear shaped."

While its easy to be sceptical of any promised quick fix in parenting, Kathryn Mewes tips seem so logical you wonder why you didn’t put them into practics sooner.

Sometimes as a parent you'll take any kind of advice you can get.. so as I listen to my children (once again) start to squabble I find myself gazing around wondering where exactly the best place to put our “shouting spot”.