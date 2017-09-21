It’s a well-known fact wearing a bold lip on a night out ain’t no easy feat.

Like an impossible obstacle course, there are so many hurdles to jump over from the time you apply at home until the moment your head hits the pillow, more often than not with the remnants of your makeup still on.

Between food, drinks, dry lips and… activities, mastering the art of lipstick application that’s in it for the long haul can be tricky.

That’s why we asked Mamamia’s resident makeup artist and beauty guru Natalie Wright how to do it, because we honestly have no idea what we’re doing either.

In the video playing above, Nat shares the four insider lipstick hacks that'll keep your lovely smile from sliding off your face and onto your chin (or into oblivion).

While you may have heard some before (yet never as well explained), others are little known but worth their weight in gold.

1. Conceal.

Hands up if you thought concealing was just for under your eyes or over a big ole pimple? Us too. But Nat assures us concealing your lips with a bit of foundation is the first step to making sure your lippy lasts the distance.

She suggests applying your base of choice lightly over your pout with a foundation brush to remove any existing redness.

2. Prime.

If you're serious about your smile, you'll want to start adding lip primer into your bold lip routine. Much like your regular face primer, lip primer will give your colour something to grip onto, which anyone who's gone to the bathroom on a night out only to find their lipstick 300 kilometres south of their mouth will appreciate is crucial.

Nat's advice? Use a cotton tip to apply the primer just outside your natural lip line to keep the colour from bleeding all over the shop.

3. Line.

Next comes a lip liner in a similar shade to your lip colour of choice for staying power through even the busiest of evenings.

Rather than tracing around the edges of your lips, you're going to want to colour the whole lot in to add intensity and longevity to your look.

4. Apply.

We bet you were wondering when the actual lipstick was going to enter into the equation, yeah? Now the foundation has well and truly been laid, all that's left to do is apply the lippy!

Nat completes the look by applying the product with a lip brush and blotting off any access with a tissue for a result that'll have you smiling all night.

Just like any daring look, a bit of extra effort goes a long way. Trust us...or at the very least, trust Nat.

What's your favourite shade of lipstick? How does it make you feel when you're wearing it?

This content was created with thanks to our brand partner Colgate Optic White®.



