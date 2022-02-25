Exactly what you can do to help people in Ukraine right now.

Right now, the world is watching as Russia invades Ukraine in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

Images of metro stations filled to the brim with citizens taking cover and tanks rolling onto Ukrainian soil fill our social media feeds as world leaders respond to the invasion with sanctions and speeches.

In a televised address on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "military operation in eastern Ukraine" following months of increased tensions.

