"An aromatherapy expert taught me how to go to sleep well."

I bought my first essential oil and aromatherapy set when I was 18… yes, that’s more than two decades ago. That’s probably when essential oils (concentrated aromatic liquid that contains the natural chemical composition of the respective plant) became the popular, mainstream products that we know them as today.

I’m a very scent-sensitive person, so I’ve always loved the way essential oils smell. There’s something immediately therapeutic about walking into a room where there’s a diffuser, or when they’re being massaged into your skin.

But one thing I didn’t know is that you can use specifically designed essential oils to help get you ready for sleep.

So when I learned that Australian company In Essence, which has been an industry leader for more than 30 years, has a new range called ie: Sleep, that includes a suite of products specifically designed for sleep, I had to find out more.

I spoke to their aroma expert, Pat Princi-Jones, to understand better how essential oils work for sleep.*

For me, it's important to note that In Essence takes the business of essential oils very seriously. The company prides itself on sourcing and blending the finest pure essential oils for natural health and wellbeing, and strictly adhering to Quality Assurance programs and stringent Australian Therapeutic Goods guidelines.

So I know that when I speak to Pat, she's a woman who really knows what she's talking about - in fact, she's been working with essential oils for 25 years.

So this is the main product: Sleep Pure Essential Oil is a blend of 100 percent pure Lavender, Mandarin, Roman Chamomile, and Valerian pure essential oils, which have been traditionally used in aromatherapy as sedatives for the temporary relief of symptoms associated with sleeplessness and mild insomnia including nervous tension, restlessness, stress and mild anxiety.

The range comes in an 100 percent Pure Essential Oil, a Sleep Roll On (pure essential oil sleep blend diluted in a base of cold-pressed natural sweet almond and grapeseed oil for easy, direct application), a Sleep Balm (pure essential oil sleep blend infused with coconut oil, beeswax and hydrogenated castor oil), and a Sleep Mist (pure essential oil sleep blend made into a mist so you can spritz into the air, on the body or on your pillow).

So, I ask Pat to explain how exactly to use the products, for maximum zzzzzs.

1. What do you see as the main benefits of using essential oils to aid sleep?

"Regular use of pure essential oils can help you establish a regular sleep pattern which allows your circadian rhythm to operate at its peak," Pat says.

"When used as directed, essential oils do not have side effects. Unlike over-the-counter medicine you do not wake feeling drowsy and foggy but rather renewed and refreshed."

Pat suggests essential oils can be incorporated into a family routine by setting your diffuser at night around the time when you start your bed-time wind-down, and leave on for three hours (yes, while you're asleep, because In Essence diffusers have an auto shut off function for safety).

2. How is the In Sleep range used?

Pat explains that the pure essential oil blend is the signature therapeutic blend.

"It is highly concentrated and perfect for use in the ultrasonic diffuser (six to nine drops) in any room in the home to prepare for sleep and improve sleep quality," explains Pat. "I take this blend with me wherever I go, to anchor in the memory of home and sleep - especially in unfamiliar beds and cities."

While the blend was formulated 12 years ago, the range now has on-the-go, ready-to-use delivery systems, including the roll-on, balm and mist.

"These can be rolled or rubbed onto wrists, back of neck, shoulders, chest, while the mist can be sprayed onto pillow and surrounding air- keeping well away from the eye area," Pat says. "These can be used on flights, in hotels, at work, and just about anywhere."

3. What are the properties in Lavender, Mandarin, Roman Chamomile, and Valerian that make the combination so effective in aiding sleep?

"These oils are renowned and proven for their sedative, analgesic and antispasmodic action to relax and calm mind and body," Pat says.

"They contain certain levels of linalool - a compound, which is calming, soothing, and relaxing to the central nervous system. They are also balancing to the endocrine system, so if [you're] suffering from extreme fatigue they can regulate and balance hormones. Valerian is renowned for improving sleep quality."

My trial of the In Essence Sleep Pure Essential Oil range.

I need to first say that every product in the range smells divine. That's not an exaggeration. Every time I sprayed the mist on to my pillow, or rubbed the roll on, on to my wrist to inhale it as I fell asleep - I did not want to go to sleep at first because I was enjoying the incredible scent too much!

I'm not usually a person who has trouble falling asleep - I'm an exhausted, working mum - but I do often have mid-night insomnia. I usually find that I'm up for at least a couple of hours overnight, with my mind working overtime.

That's when I found In Essence's range very helpful. Instead of reaching for my phone at 2am, I applied the roll on to my wrist. Even just the act of doing that was relaxing - and certainly much better for me than checking Twitter.

And, unfailingly, the Sleep Pure Essential Oil (in roll on and the mist) relaxed me as I got myself ready for slumber.

So, when I would normally have a night like Max from Where the Wild Things Are - waking up feeling like I'd partied all night - I actually, for the first time probably since I became a mum, woke up each morning feeling refreshed.

Have you used essential oils before? What do you like?

*Essential oils should always be used as directed, as any therapeutic product. Always seek medical advice if symptoms persist. Do not ingest pure essential oil nor apply neat to the skin. Keep away from children and use only as directed.