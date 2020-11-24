3 beauty writers on exactly what they do to get rid of a breakout, stat.

Acne is something we all deal with, no matter how good our skin is.

The pesky red spots arrive at the most inconvenient times and usually linger for longer than we'd like. So you, like us, have probably found yourself frantically searching for quick ways to get rid of them before an event.

Luckily, these three beauty writers from Mamamia's You Beauty Collective have found products and routines that truly work to clear their breakouts. So instead of hitting up old mate Google, take a squizz here.

Charlie

Image: Supplied.

I've struggled with acne since a really young age, and only in recent years, when I spent far too much time learning about skincare products and the ingredients in them, has my skin chilled out. But of course, I still get the occasional breakout. When this happens, I have a simple routine that I find does the trick.

If it's a really ugly pimple that I need to get rid of, stat, I'll reach for the cult classic Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $27. I find it works well because it dries out the oil that's sitting in the pimple. I'll use this for a day or two, but no longer. The product is really drying so if you go too hard, it will leave the area dry and crusty.

Alternatively, if it's a cluster of them or some blackheads on my nose, I'll reach for my ride or die mask: The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask, $35. It includes charcoal, green tea leaves and tea tree oil; three ingredients that work to remove a build-up of dirt and grime, excess oil and unclog pores. I'll leave it on for 10 minutes (or until the charcoal has hardened) then apply some water and massage it into the skin like a scrub. My skin is visibly clearer once using it!

Finally, once the pimples are on the way out (ie. the puss, whitehead or blackhead has disappeared and you're left with a lil' bump) I grab my trusty The Jojoba Company Australian Jojoba Oil, $19.95. As jojoba oil's molecular structure almost exactly mimics the sebum your skin naturally produces, it works so damn well at hydrating but not adding too much oil. So I find it works well to balance the skin and heal the area where the pimple has been.

Maggie

When a breakout occurs, or I feel one of those pesky, super sore volcanos about to erupt, my first point of call is the MECCA MAX Spot Dots Blemish Busting Patches, $8.

These magical dots either bring the pimple to a head within 24 hours or start to dissolve them completely (just depends on the type of breakout you've got hatching!).

Hannah

For prevention, I use the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx Blemish Solutions Breakout Clearing Gel, $64, a couple times per week, just on affected areas. This can be my exfoliating step, so I don’t need to exfoliate separately.

When I have an actual spot, I have a few different products - sometimes if I want to draw it to a head, I’ll use NIOD Flavanone Mud, $59, as a spot treatment. It’s a clay mask, but it also encourages blood flow to the area which brings with it healing nutrients.

I also love the Dr. Dennis Gross Spotlite, $83, an LED wand that you apply to the spot for three minutes. It uses blue LED to kill bacteria and red LED which soothes inflammation and promotes collagen. This helps prevent a scar and can reduce the life of a spot from a month to a week or less.

Finally, I put a pimple patch over top. I like the Peace Out Skincare Acne Healing Dots, $55. These create a physical barrier so I’m not able to pick, and they draw out a lot of the fluid in the spot.

If you haven’t tried pimple patches, you need to! Game changer. All of these are game changers, actually.

