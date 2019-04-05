HALLELUJAH: Tantrum throwing could be a sign your kid is going to be rich and successful.

Enduring a toddler tantrum, or butting heads with a tween or teenager, is not fun for anyone involved.

But the next time you’re caught in the vortex of such a situation, despairing for the future of your ‘challenging’ offspring, we’ve got some news you may want to keep in mind.

A recent study, published in Developmental Psychology, found that the children who were outspoken in their views (a.k.a. defiant) went on to enjoy success later in life.

Which may just making all the yelling, threats, tears, shouting, bribes and hair-tearing (did we miss anything?) worth it.

The researchers said the 40 year old study “was designed to examine how student characteristics and behaviours in late childhood predict career success in adulthood.”

They collected data from children at age 12, considering factors such as family circumstances and status, their intelligence, and performance and behaviour at school.

Then they looked at the same 745 participants at age 52, and examined their occupational success and income so they could determine how their childhoods had influenced them.

The results were clear: there were “direct and indirect influences of student characteristics (responsible student, rule breaking and defiance of parental authority)… on career success.”

What does this mean in non-researcher speak? Excellent news for frustrated parents tired of the fighting.

It seems that the rebels may have been punished for who they were at school, their personalities and willingness to not conform, and to push boundaries; but it meant they were more likely to enjoy success – and a higher income – in adulthood.

So, if you’re a parenting who feels they’re constantly locked in a battle of wills, and worry that your rule-breaking child will be in trouble all their life, take heart: according to this study, it’s more likely that things end well.

