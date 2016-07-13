News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

How to DAD's hilarious car seat installation instructional video.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to DAD, if you’re not already familiar, in a New Zealand comedy outfit poking fun at the experiences of parents everywhere. “D.I.Y parenting advice you’ll actually want to listen to.”

The latest target? Installing a car seat.

And it turns out, you’re either “This Dad” or you’re “That Dad“.

I’m “That Dad“, if you were wondering. Well, I mean, I’m a mum, but put a car seat in front of me and I instantly become “That Dad”.

Happily, the father of my children is “This Dad”… Yet another item on the long list of reasons my husband is never ever allowed to leave me.

Tags: babies , car-safety , car-seat , fatherhood , fathers , how-to-dad , parenting-2

Related Stories

Recommended