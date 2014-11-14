News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

couples

This three-step trick will give you perfectly boiled eggs. Every. Single. Time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This little hack is going to blow your mind.

There is nothing like waking up to breakfast in bed. It’s a rarity often reserved for Mother’s/Father’s Day and sometimes birthdays, but when it does happens… Bliss.

The most common serving of the traditional breakfast in bed is eggs. Or for kids, eggs with ‘soldiers’. So this is how to perfect your boiled egg so that the yolk is deliciously runny, and the white is JUST set. Delicious.

It’ll only take you 8 minutes too. Bonus.

(Remember if you’re on mobile, the captions are under the image.)

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to find out what makes the perfect boiled egg…

Like this? Try these:

This Dad wins at breakfast.

The perfect breakfast on 10 different trays.

Tags: cooking , eggs-3 , food-and-drink , life-hacks

Related Stories

Recommended