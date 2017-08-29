The five ways you're actually meant to apply Vicks VapoRub.

When you’re struck down with the cough or cold, there are just some things that make you feel infinitely better: Netflix. A cosy doona. A hot cup of tea. A hot water bottle with a fluffy casing. A nice gentle rub of Vicks VapoRub on your chest.

The latter in particular takes me back to when I was a kid every time I open up that little blue tub and take a deep sniff of the soothing contents inside. I know many now-adults who have that same nostalgic feeling about Vicks VapoRub, otherwise known as every mum’s answer to a child who is unable to sleep due to their blocked nose or uncomfortable cough.

And while I’ll always be adamant that my mum’s application gave the special touch that instantly did the trick to make me feel approximately 1000 times better (v-shape on the chest and a tiny bit on your pyjamas – you heard it here first), there are plenty of ways to apply Vicks VapoRub that many of us would’ve never considered.

Here are five of those Vicks tricks:

1. Rub it in a V-shape on the chest.

As I mentioned before, this has been my go-to method of application since I was a kid. As many of us would know, mums generally know best and this was always my my favourite way to apply Vicks VapoRub. Rubbing a thick layer of VapoRub onto your chest and keeping the clothing around it loose allows the vapours to reach your nose, and will relieve your cough.

2. Do a circular motion on your chest and neck.

If you're suffering from a blocked nose as well as a cough, as many of us do during cough and cold season, working a generous amount of VapoRub in a circular motion into both your chest and neck is the perfect way to go. This will allow the menthol and eucalyptus vapours to enter your nose in order to keep your cough under control all night long, as well as assist in relieving nasal congestion.

3. Inhale from a bowl of steaming water.

If you really want to amp up the VapoRub power, try inhaling it from a bowl of steaming water. Begin pouring some warm water into a tub or basin (be careful to ensure it's not too hot as doing so could cause splattering). Dollop a generous amount of VapoRub into the water and stir it gently - you can simply do this with your finger. Then position yourself over the tub or basin and pop a towel over your head. This will allow the active ingredients in the VapoRub to help clear your nasal congestion every time you take a deep breath in.

4. Get your partner involved.

As many of us know, having someone else apply your Vicks VapoRub for you just seems to make its affect even more powerful. As an adult, our partners are the ones often looking after us when we're unwell or we're not feeling our best. When my partner is suffering from the man cold, I'll often offer to apply his VapoRub for him and give him a nice and gentle massage in the process. He'll often return the favour when I'm feeling unwell too. He better!

5. Rub it on your feet and put your socks on.

If you've had a long day on your feet, you may be surprised to learn that a tub of Vicks VapoRub may be the answer to your aches and pains. I have found that if I rub a good amount of Vicks VapoRub on and around my feet and then put a big fluffy pair of socks on, keeping the Vicks contained in my socks allows it to continue to work its magic.

A lot of mums we've spoken to swear by this method and always use it when their kids are sick with a cold or cough. Do keep those socks on till the morning to avoid slipping when you wake up at night. But remember as per packet instructions, Vicks VapoRub is meant for application to the chest, neck and the back.

So whether you use one, all, or your own unique combination of these methods, one thing is for sure. It's guaranteed your nose, cough or achy joints and muscles will be given a well-deserved rest.

And if you you're still not convinced I only have one tip left for you. Ask my mum.

What is your favourite way to apply Vicks VapoRub?

