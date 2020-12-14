LEIGH CAMPBELL: The simple trick for applying liquid eyeliner perfectly every time.

Do you ever get stuck in an Instagram vortex at 2am and somehow end up on a lovely lady from Bulgaria’s account and you ‘like’ all of her lipstick reviews because you really hope she makes it as a makeup artist because she wants to leave her job as an accountant so bad?

Me either.

But if social media has shown me anything, it’s that there are a million different ways to apply makeup.

And while there are no hard and fast rules, my tutorial watching when I can’t sleep has taught me that a fair few people could perfect their liquid liner game with a teeny tiny trick. So here it is, friends.

How to apply the perfect liquid eyeliner.

Get a piece of paper.

Now get a pen or texta (stay with me, this’ll make sense in a minute).

With the paper in front of you on the table, draw a line.

Is the line nice and straight and were you able to control the thickness from start to finish? Probably not. It’s probably a bit squiggly and uneven. Because the paper probably slid around a little bit.

Now hold the piece of paper firmly with your other hand, and draw a line.

Better, huh? Because the paper was held tightly, so you had better control over your pen and therefore the line.

Your skin is a piece of paper. You need to add tension to your skin so that the liquid liner doesn't bounce around like it’s on loose paper.

It’s super simple. First, use your non-dominant hand to very gently pull your skin taut between the end of your eyebrow and your temple. This will stretch out your eyelid sideways.

Now use medium pressure to draw your liquid liner along your lash line (a thin felt tip is easiest to use), stopping where your lashes stop on the outer corner.

See? Taut skin equals a lovely consistent line. My friend from Bulgaria knew this, but not everyone does.









Leigh's liquid liner recommendations.

My top three favourite liquid liners are all felt tips in pen form.

They're the easiest to hold and apply, and these ones offer the blackest pigment that won't budge until you remove it with micellar water or cleansing oil.

Rimmel Wonder Ink Eyeliner, $12.59

Image: Supplied.

Clinique Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen, $41

Image: Supplied.

KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner, $30

Image: Supplied.

Tik Tok's tips.

Ooh! You didn't think I'd leave without showing you some more A-grade tutorials did you?

