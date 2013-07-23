How to: Throw a Smurf-tastic birthday party

Celebrate your kid’s love of Smurfette, Papa Smurf, Brainy Smurf and, okay, Gargamel and the Naughties, with a super-sweet Smurf Birthday party. From the invites to the gift bags, here are 10 creative ideas.
Sweet Smurf invitations
These sweet invitations from Etsy will get the ball rolling.
Calling all Smurfs
These personalized invitations from Mckenna Layne Designs are another cute option.
Cake pops
The only problem with these cake pops from Reem Fadel Cakes is that they might be too cute to eat.
Smurf bingo
With blue and white M&Ms as game pieces and Smurfette, Gargamel and the gang on display, kids will love this Smurfy twist on the classic party from The Paper Pony.
Blue popcorn
Need snack ideas? Just turn it blue — like this blue popcorn from Makoodle.
Berries and smurfberry cream
As a healthy snack (to counteract all the sugar), serve up berries with Smurf-berry cream (just add food colouring to your dip) from The Nurtured Path.
Smurf Logs
These frosted pretzel Smurf Logs from The Paper Pony are a great party treat — or wrap them in cellophane as sweet party favour.
Smurf Cake
The best part about this super-cute Smurf cake from Cake Central? It’s just a simple round cake with easy decorations on top. If it’s too complicated, don’t sweat it and use store-bought characters instead.
Smurf-house gift bags
These adorable mushroom house gift bags from Etsy are a perfect way to thank guests.
Smurf juice
Quench guests thirst with jugs of Smurf juice. Samsung has partnered with SodaStream to create a refrigerator with an in-built sparkling water dispenser. It uses a standard SodaStream 60L CO2 cylinder that rests in a small, concealed area inside the left refrigerator door (click here for more details). How cool is that? Simply push a button, add blue cordial and voila ... Smurf juice!