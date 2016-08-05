Taylor Swift's paparazzi avoidance technique is pretty extreme.

Sorry, Kanye West, but Taylor Swift has the best paparazzi evasion technique OF ALL TIME.

Celebs have many tricks up their sleeves when it comes to avoiding those pesky paps that are waiting for them around every corner at every hour of every day: covering their faces, surrounding themselves with bodyguards or even just refusing to leave the house for days on end.

But the 26-year-old singer has invented the most bizarre – and effective – way of all: the CRAB WALK.

No, your eyes are not fooling you because you need more coffee to get through the final day of your working week. That’s Taylor Swift, exiting a gym, WALKING FLIPPING SIDEWAYS.

It’s like a slow motion celebrity version of that 80s aerobics staple, the grapevine. Except, Taylor Swift looks bizarrely cool, calm and collected while channelling her inner sand crab while retreating into her waiting car.

Here’s another shot we’ve obtained of Taylor escaping from the photographers:

via GIPHY

Of course, this isn’t the first time Taylor has whipped out a wacky walk to avoid getting snapped by the paps: she can often be seen walking backwards as an evasive maneuver.

She even wrote about it on her Tumblr page, telling fans, “I saw the guy with the camera and wasn’t in the mood, so I hiked the whole trail backwards and my security told me when to make turns.”

Taylor Swift: the paparazzi dodging genius of our time.