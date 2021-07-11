How long will the Sydney lockdown last? Here's what the experts are saying.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian anticipates there will be more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in Sydney tomorrow, as the state recorded 77 new cases on Sunday.

Of these cases, 33 were in the community while infectious - the number which Ms Berejiklian says needs to be close to zero before lockdown is lifted.

At the moment, the 'stay-at-home' orders are due to end on Friday, July 16. However, the Premier has now said that will not happen.

As NSW battles it's biggest challenge since the pandemic began, more than five million Sydney residents - who cannot leave the house unless for four essential reasons - are wanting to know how long the city's lockdown will last.

Here's what the experts are saying, plus what the Premier has foreshadowed so far.

Epidemiologists predict lockdown to end in August.

Several leading epidemiologists have predicted lockdown will not end until August.

On Saturday, epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, an advisor to the World Health Organisation (WHO), predicted the lockdown could be extended "beyond August".

Professor McLaws told Weekend Today it will take at least a month to get these cases under control, which at the moment continue to grow at an alarming rate.

"We will get down in about three weeks. And then you'll need another two to ensure you've got it right. So at least three weeks of a certain level of really strict restrictions," Professor McLaws shared. "And then perhaps if we get this right, then a couple of weeks of lighter restrictions."

The epidemiologist said the government should focus on vaccinating younger people, who are the group largely transmitting the disease.

"I would suggest that we focus the rollout for the Pfizer on [20 to 39 year olds]. I know it sounds tough for the older group, but they're not at greater risk. And then once we do that smaller group, the 20 to 39 year olds, they're about 29 per cent of the population of Australia."

Likewise, Professor Raina MacIntyre, the head of the Biosecurity Research Program at the Kirby Institute, told Weekend Sunrise on Saturday that the "best case scenario" was if this lockdown lasted till the end of the month.

"In the worst case scenario, even longer," she said.

What has Gladys Berejiklian said about the end of lockdown?

On Sunday, the Premier conceded that the lockdown will almost certainly not end this Friday.

"Given where we're at and given the lockdown was supposed to be lifted on Friday, everybody can tell it's highly unlikely at this stage, given where the numbers are," the Premier told reporters on Sunday.

"The length of time of the lockdown is dependent on all of us. If people don't leave home unless they absolutely have to, we'll come out of this sooner rather than later, but that's why I want to leave the door open to the advice we provide. It really depends on how quickly we can turn the numbers around."

As for schools - which have currently transitioned to online learning - Ms Berejiklian said "the challenge for us is limiting mobility".

"Schools are safe but what is not safe is having hundreds of thousands of people leaving home the same time, dropping kids off, picking kids up. That level of interaction is always a concern for us."

What needs to change for the lockdown to end?

The Premier says their greatest concern is the number of people who have been in the community while infectious.

On Sunday, that number was 33 - the highest so far.

"That's the number that needs to go down to as close to zero as possible," the Premier has explained.

Ms Berejiklian said this is important to ensure NSW can be confident that they have not missed any chains of transmission.

