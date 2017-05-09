Lara Worthington has given rare insight into the first time she met husband Sam.

For two people with such massive followings, Lara and Sam Worthington are notoriously private about their lives.

Need proof? How about that time she hid baby Rocket’s face for a whole year? Or the fact we didn’t know Lara had even married Sam until well after the fact?

The 29-year-old – who once relished the spotlight and even appeared in her own reality television show – has now given fans a rare insight into her and Sam’s love story.

Lara tells Kyle and Jackie O how she first met Sam.

During an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Lara has detailed the moment her and the Avatar actor first met, and it turns out there was an equally famous face in tow.

“We were both at a festival in Central Park in New York,” she told the breakfast radio hosts.

"I was there for a Cotton On event, and he was there with a few of his friends...he was with Butler. What's his first name? Gerard Butler.

"Yeah, we met in Central Park."

Kyle Sandilands was quick to grab onto to Sam's 'celebrity entourage', but Lara said that Sam is a very normal guy with no "fame-seeking" family.

"He has an awesome sister, she lives in Melbourne, she has three kids. His mum and dad are awesome," Lara said.

She also revealed the moment she told her mum that she wanted to marry the 40-year-old star.

"I said, 'Mum, I'm going to get married'. And she was like, 'What? You've just met this guy'," Lara shared.

"It normally takes a long time for me to trust, but we did [get married]. You just know...and we had our first son, and now we've got another son..."

When asked if there were more children on the cards for the growing family, Lara said she wasn't sure.

"I feel like at the moment, I need a little bit of a break. I would definitely love four," she said.