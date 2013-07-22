Hilarious: Trailer for How I Met Your Mother's final season

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

“You sat us down, to tell us the story of how you met our mom EIGHT F–KING YEARS AGO!”

So… While everyone’s been obsessing over the mum finally being revealed in the last season of How I Met Your Mother, nobody’s bothered to ask about the wellbeing of Ted’s two kids – who’ve technically been sitting on the couch listening to him talk about it for eight years.

Watch this hilarious new trailer for the final season of How I Met Your Mother:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvGINTSU2AI

Are you up-to-date with How I Met Your Mother?