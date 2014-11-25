5 ways your hair affects your mood.

By CYNTHIA PIERCE

When I was in high school, my best friend used to dread the days I arrived wearing my hair out. For some reason it put me in a bad mood, but I didn’t make the connection until she’d finally had enough and cracked it one day when I arrived with my hair down.

I was shocked.

Am I that much of a grumpy cow?

It seems that yes I am and now, more than twenty years later, nothing much has changed. My hair still affects my mood but now I’m very aware of it and able to control it a bit better. And I know what to do to keep myself in a good hair mood.

But to this day, after arriving home each day, the first thing I do is put my hair up in a ponytail to get it off my face. Old habits die hard.

Here are five ways your hair could be influences your mood. Recognise any of these symptoms?

1. You’re overdue for a haircut.

I never have time to get my hair cut, or go to the doctor, or go to the dentist, or try clothes on when buying new ones, or get my shoes repaired, or clean out the kitchen cupboards…and it leaves me feeling unfinished and undone. No matter how fab my outfit, how smooth my skin, a pall is cast over everything because MY HAIR IS TOO LONG! And when I do get it cut – oh gosh, on boy – I could just skip down the street weaving daisy chains. It feels amazing, doesn’t it?

2. You didn’t have time to wash it.

It’s okay to skip washing your hair every now and then but if you skip it a third or fourth day, it gets pretty depressing. It feels heavy and gunky and this leaves YOU feeling heavy and gunky. And if you’ve been to the gym on any of those days, it gets a little bit whiffy too. Having clean hair makes you feel fresh and vibrant and ready to face anything, shiny locks in tow.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Pantene Promise. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

3. Humidity makes it fluffy and kinky.

Oh, the frustration of humidity for those of us with kinky, wavy or curly hair. Even those of us with straight hair hate humidity and the overall pancake effect on our hair. Humidity equals frustration and that’s because we have so little control over our hair, no matter how much product we have put in it. Humidity, be gone!

4. Your amazing new product isn’t so amazing after all.

It is so annoying when your amazing new hair product isn’t so amazing after all. Over two-thirds of Australian women feel that their current hair care products fall short or fail completely on delivering on what they promise, according to new research by Pantene. 32% cited the main reason for being dissatisfied was that products don’t live up to the claims they make. As many as 65% of women have felt dissatisfied after using a damage protection hair product that left their hair feeling heavy and weighed down. Hell to the yeah. And once you find a product that actually does what it says it’s going to do? Well, that’s true love.

5. It’s floaty, shiny, perfect and fabulous.

When you hair is clean, shiny, healthy, trimmed and styled, nothing can ruin your day. No mountain is too high, no coffee is too small. Seriously, perfect hair days are the days to power through all the hard stuff you have been avoiding, because any challenge can be shrugged off with a flick of your fabulous hair. I feel a bit up myself on days like that, I’m not ashamed to admit. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

How does your hair affect your mood?