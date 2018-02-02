George Clooney's story about meeting Amal for the first time will make your heart sing.

Before George Clooney met Amal Clooney for the first time, he received a phone call from his agent.

“I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry,” George’s agent told him. And that’s exactly what happened.

Appearing on David Letterman’s new Netflix show, the 56-year-old Oceans Eleven star spoke about meeting Amal when she visited his house in Italy’s Lake Como with a mutual friend in 2013.

“It was the wildest thing, a mutual friend was stopping by and asked ‘can I bring my friend’, and I said ‘of course’,” George told Letterman.

That’s when he received the phone call from his matchmaking agent.

George soon discovered Amal was a high-profile barrister specialising in international law and human rights. She’d had clients such as the founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange, and the former prime minister of Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko.

This was no ordinary house guest.

George said his parents were also staying at the time and that the group "were up all night talking".

"We just talked, we stayed up all night talking," he said. "And I got her email address, because she was going to send me some pictures of my parents. So we started writing. I didn’t know if she wanted to go out with me — I just thought we were buddies."

Soon enough, the two of them figured out they were much more than "buddies" and were engaged to be married in April the following year.

LISTEN: Remember that time Amal "flaunted" her baby bump at work? The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss. Post continues after.

Speaking previously to People about meeting Amal at that fateful dinner in Lake Como, George's mum Nina said she and the actor's father, Nick, were the ones to answer the door.

"Amal introduced herself and we talked," Nina said. "She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness."

The pair have since had children, welcoming twins Ella and Alexander in June last year.