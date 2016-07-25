Times, they are-a-changin’, folks. The days of classical social tribes — think ‘newlyweds’ and ’empty nesters’ — are numbered.

Now there are brand new, shiny classifications that better represent where and how we live. Essentially, they just get us.

The 10 groups have been coined by the Commonwealth Bank, which says it will be dictating the terms of the housing market, business and transport by 2030.

Though we formerly grouped people by their age, the focus has now shifted to ‘psychographics’, which looks at social trends and attitudes.

Really, there’s a whole host of reasons why ‘nuclear family’ and ‘newlyweds’ just don’t cut it anymore. (I will not bore you with an extensive list, just know they’re of the ‘globalisation’ and’evolving population’ persuasion).

So, without further ado, I give you the new fan-cee tribes.

1. The social singles

These independent people want SPACE and goddamn PEACE and QUIET, OK?

Single-person households are rapidly growing, and by 2030 it’s estimated 26 per cent of homes will fall into this category. You go, social singles.

2. DINKs

What the eff is a 'DINK', you ask? Well, dear reader, DINK stands for Double Income, No Kids.

Members of the DINK tribe are under 45, and either plan on having children later in life or not at all. These couples likely have high incomes, and gravitate towards the #posh suburbs with #waterviews (and may or may not be populated by stars of Real Housewives).

They may or may not own multiple wine decanters, but that's just my guess.

3. Lifestyle renters

I'm gonna sum this one up with a hashtag: #renting4eva

4. The home workers

You guessed it. This tribe represents the one in three workers employed on a freelance basis who use their home as an office.

Its members require dual-function furniture: high-tech coffee tables that double as digital screens and transformer storage couches.

5. Midlife flatmates

Remember that weird dude, Kevin, who you lived with through uni and who never washed his socks?

Yeah. This is just like that. But in 2030 people are going to be doing that in their 30s and 40s and maybe 50s.

Homeowners might also become midlife flatmates, after leasing spare bedrooms to like-minded folk to generate a lil' extra cashola. (Post continues after gallery.)

6. Property accumulators

People who are clearly better with money than I am and have accumulated a few properties along the way, which they rent out.

7. The multigenerational clan

Booming multiculturalism means more families will want children, parents, and grandparents all under the same roof. The multigenerational clan puts "family at its heart".

Awwwww.

8. City switchers

Too easy — these guys prefer ye olde country over le city. Next.

9. Nuclear family

These families will be just about the same as the nuclear families we see today, only same-sex couples will now be included, as will surrogate parents (HOORAY!).

10. Peter Pans

Wait... the what nows?

Yup, the Peter Pans, who were given their cute name because they're made up of Baby Boomers who are "young at heart".

Born between 1954 and 1965, this generation will be aged between 65 and 76 by the time 2030 rolls around. But instead of retirement, this group of whipper-snappers will be living independently for as long as possible, and will want their hands on the latest technology.

What group do you belong to?