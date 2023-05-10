LEIGH'S LIST: 'Housewarming gift options that are unique and affordable? Help!'

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Mich asked:

I’m in the life stage where everyone is moving out, or in with their partner, and having gatherings as a housewarming.

I don't want to show up worth just a bottle of nice wine, I’d rather give them something fun and different for their new home, but I don't want to spend a huge amount (it’s also wedding season!).

Any ideas? Thanks, Leigh!

But first, here are cleaning hacks you might want to try. Post continues after video.

Leigh answered:

Homewares are my one true love.

Fun fact – I actually studied interiors as a career before I fell into media. I still tell myself it’s my dream job I’ll pursue when I’m a grownup… whenever that happens.

Long story short, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are my top picks for affordable homewares that you can gift to your pals.

Image: The Cool Hunter/Mamamia.

For the friend who loves wandering through the local fresh food market on a Sunday, to the mate who’s obsessed with the French bakery in their new suburb, these large market tote bags are the coolest practical gift.

My picks are the Tom Food and Yves Saint Croissant.

Image: Myer/Mamamia.

You know what everyone needs more of? Serving platters.

It's a useful gift that’ll get heaps of use as your friend entertains in their new pad. I also use mine as a display plate for an arrangement of lemons on the dining table – it looks great, plus they last longer and are much cheaper than flowers.

Image: Milligram/Mamamia.

Another house essential, a beautiful, fancy bottle of olive oil is something people rarely buy for themselves. Your mates will enjoy looking at this on their kitchen bench and think of you every time they cook. Sentimental and useful.

Image: Adore Beauty/Mamamia.

As the old proverb goes: when in doubt, get them a candle.

This one is sexy and unisex (well, all candles are unisex, but you know what I mean), and will look beautiful in any interior. Added bonus, it looks way more expensive than it actually is.

Image: The Iconic/Mamamia.

More on the pricey side, this is a good one to chip in for and make it a group gift. It’s a real-life turntable with speakers, but also has built-in Bluetooth. Even if unused, close the lid and it’s the coolest bedside table ever.

Image: Freedom/Mamamia.

Part decorative piece, part practical gift, an unusual sculptural vase is another fun idea. The rustic handles on this one makes it look handmade, but it’s totally safe to use with water and fresh flowers.

Image: BIGW/Mamamia.

For the friend who loves foliage, get them a pretty pot for their plants, or even better yet, a set. If the budget stretches, you could even head to the local nursery and grab a few plants to complete the gift. Herbs make the perfect practical option if they’re moving into a small space or an apartment.

Image: OZSALE/Mamamia.

Some of the sale sites like Catch Of The Day and Ozsale have amazing homewares at super impressive prices. If you’re going to a lot of housewarmings, do a bulk order and save on shipping. These satin pillowcases make a gorgeous affordable gift – just grab a camomile or lavender herbal tea for the local health food shop and pop it all in a pretty box.

Image: Net-A-Porter/Mamamia.

A clever trick for looking fancy without spending hundreds is to source a gift from a premium retailer.

Order the Aesop Arrival Travel Kit from Net-A-Porter and select the gift wrap option at checkout. It’ll come perfectly presented and better yet, you can post it straight to them if it’s easier or you forgot to get them something.

Image: Target/Mamamia.

A Polaroid camera is fun, but a Polaroid printer is better. You connect to via Bluetooth an app on your phone (compatible with both iPhones and Android) and print images from your camera roll to have IRL. Great for creating affordable art in their new home and immortalising new memories.

Interested in Leigh doing some personal shopping for you? Let us know in the comments what fashion mission you'd like to send her on.

Feature Image: Instagram @leighacampbell/The Cool Hunter/Milligram/Adore Beauty.