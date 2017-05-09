House Rules couple Troy and Bec just broke up on national TV.

It’s a show about home renovating but tonight, the “pressure of the competition” has ended a relationship.

House Rules couple Troy and Bec have separated, as announced on this evening’s episode of the Channel Seven reality series.

Watch: Bec explains, “My dream has turned into my worst nightmare at the moment…” (Post continues.)

“It’s pretty gut-wrenching to know that when the show finished we were going to start our lives together and now that’s not going to happen,” Bec, 39, told the camera.

“I want to go home. I want to go back to my kids, my parents. I just want to rewind time and start again.”

Troy said he was devastated by the separation.

“Yeah it does break my heart,” the 46-year-old said. “Bec’s everything. I love everything about her.”

Trouble reportedly started as the couple from Western Sydney worked together on the house of fellow contestants Andrew and Jono, located in Western Australia.

“There’s a huge amount of pressure when it comes to this competition. I thought we would be strong enough, Troy and I, to work through it,” Bec said. “There’s no communication whatsoever at the moment between Troy and I.”

“I need to sit down and work out this relationship and then also the rest of the competition. I’m on the other side of Australia. I can’t even hug my mum. I can’t even hug my kids.”