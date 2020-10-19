The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday October 20.

'Extraordinary' sitting for Vic hotels probe being held today.

Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry is due to hold an extraordinary sitting, weeks after it already wrapped up hearings.

The inquiry board has not said why Tuesday afternoon's sitting is being held, nor whether any witnesses will be recalled. But the Herald reports Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kym Peake are set to be re-examined.

The inquiry had wrapped up public hearings on September 28 after 63 witnesses gave evidence, including Premier Daniel Andrews, senior government ministers and public servants.

Ardern and her Labour Party won a historic outright majority in Saturday’s poll — the first since New Zealand adopted proportional voting in 1996. This will allow her the power to implement policies without support from minor parties.

Around the world.

- Global coronavirus cases have exceeded 40 million.

- Six Russian military officers have been charged with cyber attacks on the Olympics, French elections, Ukraine, and the country of Georgia.

- With AAP

Feature image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty/Instagram/Kevin Dietsch-Pool.