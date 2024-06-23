Hotel Cocaine on Stan is our new glitzy, gritty crime drama addiction.

If you've been missing the high-stakes drama and gritty storytelling of Narcos, look no further than Stan’s new series, Hotel Cocaine for your next fix.

This isn’t just another crime drama; it's a wild journey into the neon-lit, disco-fuelled chaos of late 1970s and early 1980s Miami. So, what makes Hotel Cocaine a standout in the crowded field of crime dramas? Let's dive in.

Watch the Hotel Cocaine trailer.





Welcome to Miami, baby.

Hotel Cocaine whisks us away to the glitzy, gritty streets of Miami, a city buzzing with neon lights, disco dancefloors, and the dark underbelly of the cocaine trade.

The show, helmed by Chris Brancato (the creative genius behind Godfather of Harlem and Narcos), tells the story of Roman Compte, a real-life Cuban exile played by Mayans M.C. alum Danny Pino.

Roman manages the infamous Mutiny Hotel, which isn't your average accommodation — it's the epicentre of Miami's cocaine empire, teeming with criminals, DEA agents, and partygoers. When a DEA agent forces him to spy on his estranged older brother and feared drug lord Nestor Cabal, Roman is thrust into the murky and wildly dangerous world of drug dealing.

From the very first episode, it's clear that Hotel Cocaine is heavily influenced by Narcos. The gritty realism, complex characters and relentless pacing are reminiscent of the hit series. However, Hotel Cocaine brings a fresh perspective by focusing on the hotel as a microcosm of the larger drug war. Pino, known for his roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Cold Case, brings depth and intensity to the character of Roman that keeps viewers glued to the screen. His nuanced performance captures the internal conflict of a man torn between familial loyalty and survival, making Roman one of the most complex and relatable characters in recent TV viewing.

The supporting cast is equally impressive. Michael Chiklis, as the hard-nosed DEA agent, brings his usual intensity and gravitas to the role, creating a formidable counterpart to Roman.

Yul Vazquez as Nestor Cabal, Roman's brother, adds another layer of tension and drama to the story. Their fraught relationship, marred by betrayal and conflicting loyalties, adds a rich, emotional depth to the gritty narrative.