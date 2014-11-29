These are the 10 most horrifying Bridezilla stories we've ever heard.

Woah.

The moment someone asks you to be in their wedding party and be responsible for releasing hundreds of doves at a crucial point during the ceremony, you know you’re in for trouble.

Weddings can be really stressful. Especially when your down-to-earth BFF turns into a DEMON SATANIC CRAZY BETCH. And there isn’t usually much you can do to stop them.

These Reddit users have revealed their absolute worst dealings with a mega Bridezilla – unsurprisingly, not many of their relationships survived.

Ouch.

1. “My sister in law asked her bridesmaids (me included) to gain five to ten kilos to make her look better in comparison. I just can’t understand that.”

2. “I knew a woman who was a bridesmaid in a relative’s wedding. She was married and had been trying to get pregnant for a while. Finally, her and her hubby got lucky and she conceived.

“The bridezilla got furious and kicked her out of the wedding because she would be pregnant in the pictures. Three months later, sadly, the woman miscarried. The bride called her with a response along the lines of ‘good, well now you can be back in the wedding’.”

3. "The bride had this massive, billowing explosion of organza as a skirt. It was beautiful, but utterly impractically designed: it took at least three of us to hold up her skirt so she could pee. She had been drinking on an empty stomach and on the second trip to the rest room with all of us holding this dress up while she hovered drunkenly over a toilet she couldn't see, she ordered me to wipe her.

"Ordered. Me. To clean her vagina of urine.

"I declined.

"She slapped me.

"The skirt was dropped by all parties while I shouted obscenities at her. She screamed that if I didn't do this for her, this friendship was over! Over!

"She tried to apologise years later, but seemed surprised when I was not interested in rekindling our friendship."

4. "I had a friend that threw a temper tantrum, complete with screaming and foot stomping, because her grandmother had the audacity to die a few hours before her wedding. She said it would throw off the seating arrangements, because now there would be a big empty space. She is currently half way through her second divorce."

5. "A friend was mad because a few days before her wedding there was a terrible flood in a South American country, which somehow ruined her chances of being able to get just the right colour flower for the centre pieces. Nutbag."

6. "I worked at a reception venue. One event really sticks out. Everything went well until the cake. The bride and groom go to feed each other, she does it very nicely, he smashes it into her face. Bride screams, starts bawling her eyes out and runs out of the hall.

"Fifteen or so minutes later the father of the bride comes and asks the DJ for the mic. He proceeds to thank everyone for coming and says that if they would like to take their gifts on the way out the couple has decided to break up. I'm sure there were issues leading up to the event, but the bride had told everyone (including the groom) that if he smashed the cake in her face, it was over. She wasn't lying."

7. "I worked in alterations at a chain bridal store for a couple years. The amount of shit I saw go down was ridiculous, but one of my favourite stories was the bride who refused to let me fit her in her gown because I have short hair and she, 'didn't want to be touched by a disgusting lesbian.'

"First I laughed her off because I thought she was just making a poor joke in poor taste, but then when I tried to help her into the gown, she started freaking out and made a huge fuss. The mum got involved and threatened to have me fired for trying to rape her daughter. When I assured her that I am, in fact, straight, she insisted I have my manager come out and vouch for my sexuality.

Finally, I put her in the dress and she bursts into tears and stars screaming at me about how I made her dress too tight and how she looked fat and terrible in it....and I just looked at her and said "ma'am, I haven't altered your dress yet, this is a first fitting to see what sort of alterations need to be done'."

8. "My friend was supposed to have a bunch of rooms and a bridal suite at the Ritz-Carlton reserved and when we arrived there with the entire bridal party to check in, they had lost her reservation.

"She stool in the lobby screaming that she 'just wanted to fuck my husband on my wedding night' and 'I have special red silk sheets that are lucky for making babies' and 'fuck'. She thought it was funny but it was just incredibly embarrassing. One of the groomsmen and I snuck off to have a snack while she was screaming."

9. "My stepmum was beyond pissed that 9/11 happened four days before her wedding, because air flights delayed her honeymoon."

10. "My best friend's coworker is getting married later this year, and oh, man, this girl's got some problems. She's very religious and 'pure', which, if that's your thing, is fine. Whatever. However, she told my friend last week that she doesn't want anyone at her wedding who was born out of wedlock. Which includes my friend, who is the daughter of a teen mum."

Where you a Bridezilla? What's your Bridezilla story?

CLICK THROUGH a gallery of celebrity wedding dresses...

Want more? Try these:

These are the most horrendous things to happen at a wedding.

"I don't want to obsess over my wedding weight, but I can feel myself starting too."

Follow iVillage on Facebook When you become a parent, you don't leave your brain in the delivery suite. That's why mothers with kids of all ages come to themotherish.com; because they're still interested in news about entertainment, health, current affairs and food along with an inspiring and useful stream of parenting advice and support. Most importantly, they come because they want to hear personal stories of parenting directly from other mothers, without fear of judgement.

[iv-signup-form]