News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

sex

Horrible letter to special needs mum makes us question humanity

ADVERTISEMENT

What is wrong with people? A woman who claims she is a mother sent a vile letter to a family of a boy with autism, suggesting that they move elsewhere or euthanise him (yep, you read that right).

Apparently, the "noise pollution" 13-year-old Max of Newcastle, Ontario creates disturbs her and her children, so she wrote an anonymous typed note calling him an "idiot" and suggesting that Max’s family "take whatever non-retarded body parts he possesses and donate them to science."

You can read the entire letter below or here. Warning: It is extremely hateful and will probably ruin your day.

Max's mum, Karla Begley, drops him off at his grandmother's on summer mornings, and this is where the note was left. The Canadian community has rallied around the Begleys, letting Max, who has severe autism, know he is very welcome. In the mean time, police are investigating, as the family plans to press charges.

The worst part of this whole episode? Knowing that there's a person like that out there raising children.

Mum of two Sasha Emmons is a writer and editor. Follow her on Twitter and Google+.

Tags: parenting-2

Related Stories

Recommended