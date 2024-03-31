HOROSCOPES: Prepare to spice up your love life and fatten up your wallet, Aries.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 24. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Venus waltzes into your sign on Friday, spicing up your love life and potentially fattening your wallet. If you're single, make your move and ask out your crush. For those coupled up, consider amping up the romance, perhaps on a moonlit hike or during an intimate conversation. It's about sharing moments that stir the soul. Financially, opportunities knock. However, with Mercury in retrograde, carefully scrutinise any contracts or agreements to avoid future headaches.

POWER DAY Friday.

With Venus cruising into your relaxation zone on Friday, it's perfectly fine to kick back and not rush things. Motivation might be on vacation, but that's okay. Use this time to recharge and unwind. Think of it as gathering strength for Venus' next move into your sign when you'll be at your peak. For now, enjoy the slow pace; rest is not wasted time — it's preparation for big days ahead.

POWER DAY Friday.

Mercury's retrograde hits you hard, especially now, as it backpedals through your friendship zone. Brace for eye-openers — you'll see people's true colours. Still, resist the urge to confront or cut ties hastily. This period is more about observation than action. Watch and wait: clarity will come, guiding you to make informed choices about who deserves a spot in your inner circle. Just let your insights simmer before making any moves.

POWER DAY Monday.





On Friday, the link between the Sun and the Moon's Node hints at a timely leg-up from someone influential or an intro to a game-changing VIP. You might usually play it humble, Cancer, but now's the time to own your worth. This week, quiet confidence speaks volumes. Standing firm and unassuming is your silent power anthem — it will attract the right attention and set the stage for professional leaps.

POWER DAY Monday.

Feeling the urge to escape? Some Leos might jet off, ditching the daily grind and everyone's demands, from bossy bosses to energetic kids. But escape comes in many forms. If you're grounded this week, find your getaway in a gripping movie, a captivating book, or a chat with a friend whose views refresh your mind. These escapes, big or small, are your secret passages to recharge and break free.

POWER DAY Friday.

Mercury's retrograde might seem daunting, but it actually signals a financial detective phase for you, Virgo. Dive into your expenses — it's time to spot where you can save and where you've room to breathe. This backward dance can illuminate the path to financial stability. Instead of dodging the money talk, embrace it. Your wallet's woes have answers hidden in the details, so find some peace in decoding your spending.

POWER DAY Monday.

Venus slides into your relationship zone, sweetening both romantic and professional ties. Now's the time to blend directness with a bit of eyelash-batting, especially with your significant other or key ally. Speak from the heart and ask for what you need; the stars align to meet your requests. Yet, this cosmic shift goes beyond simply getting — it fosters mutual understanding and communication, delivering positive outcomes for the highest good of all concerned.

POWER DAY Friday.

Thursday's celestial dance between Venus and Neptune sends your love life soaring, especially for singles chasing that first-date thrill. Flying solo? Romance yourself: flowers, gold class, or a special treat — whatever it takes to make yourself feel worthy. For couples, passion could peak in the most ordinary places and circumstances. Keep your eyes open and your heart ready; the mundane could turn magical when you least expect it.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

With Venus energising your creativity zone, you're set to advance a meaningful project or idea. This week is ripe for innovative solutions, especially those concerning art, money, and love-related matters. Don't shy away from challenging problems because your outside-the-box thinking is your greatest asset now. Also, spending quality time with a child could bring unexpected insight, reminding you that sometimes the simplest moments hold the deepest wisdom.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

With the Moon in your sign on Monday and Tuesday, you might want to hide an unsettling thought or feeling, worried it won't sit well with others. Resist the urge to bury it. This isn't the week for impulsive reactions, but expressing your concerns after careful consideration is perfectly fine. Articulate your thoughts clearly and calmly. This approach can turn potential conflicts into constructive conversations, fostering understanding and respect.

POWER DAY Monday.

Money dominates your thoughts this week, yet what mattered before might lose its shine now. It's time to rethink your priorities. That said, reflect on them without rushing to act. Perhaps you realise that experiences outweigh material gains, or community and connection trump a hefty bank balance. Mull over these new insights during a quiet walk or in your journal, letting your priorities realign naturally with your evolving perspective.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Venus and Neptune's rendezvous on Thursday may cloud your judgment, especially concerning matters of the heart. But resist the urge to decode every detail. Otherwise, you could hit a mental wall and become frustrated. Just observe and record any emotional highs and lows, and wait for the cosmic fog to lift before making sense of it all. Clarity will return soon, bringing sharper insights and wiser decisions.

POWER DAY Friday.





