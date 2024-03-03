HOROSCOPES: Don't second-guess yourself, Pisces.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 3. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Jupiter and Neptune’s alignment means a financial upswing is on the horizon. It's like finding money in a coat pocket you haven't worn in ages — pleasantly surprising, yet somewhat serendipitous. While this cosmic event hints at gains with minimal effort, imagine the boost if you worked at it, maybe through a side hustle. Picture turning your love for photography or baking into a profitable gig. It's the perfect week to blend passion with practicality for a more profitable outcome.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

On Monday, Jupiter’s rare dance with Neptune turns the cosmic spotlight on you. It's like walking into a room, and suddenly, everyone's listening and watching. But here's the real magic: how you perceive yourself shapes your interactions. See yourself as the main character of your own story, confident and self-assured. Do that, and your influence will ripple through your business dealings, friendships, and love life in positive ways. Focus on your strengths, be kind to your flaws, and watch as others mirror this acceptance.

POWER DAY Sunday.

The stars illuminate your relaxation zone, urging you to master the art of doing nothing. This week, give in to those lazy mornings when staying in bed feels like a small rebellion against the hustle of life. Welcome this cosmic nudge to slow down and find joy in the small things — a good book, a long walk, watching the sunset. Learning to appreciate these moments of stillness is a giant leap forward for you, Gemini, and it's great for your overworked nervous system. So, take a breath, relax, and just be.

As Jupiter and Neptune align, your social skills become your superpower. Regarding friendships, it's about showing up for those who do the same for you. A friend shares something that really hits home this week, and you're there to lend a hand or a listening ear. On the professional front, it's your moment to shine. Break out of your comfort zone and flaunt your talents. Confidence is everything, and people are noticing. Reach out, connect, and make your mark.

POWER DAY Sunday.

When Venus and Uranus team up on Monday, your love life resembles a rollercoaster. If you're single, you could fall for someone who's not your usual type — think of it as a plot twist in your romantic storyline. For those in relationships, your plans might get tossed in the air, but why not catch them and run? Spontaneity is the name of the game this week. Be daring, say yes to the unexpected, and add some zest to your love story.

POWER DAY Sunday.

On Saturday, Mercury and Neptune join forces in your relationship zone, bringing a mix of fantasy and reality. This ramps up romance for singles and couples alike — like a surprise dinner date under the stars, where everything feels perfect. However, this planetary duo can also blur lines, tempting you or your partner into a harmless fib. Savour the sweetness, but stay sharp. Keeping an eye on the fine line between dreamy and deceitful ensures you enjoy the best of both worlds.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Venus, your planetary ruler, encourages you to loosen up a bit. Known for your impeccable elegance and strong sense of justice, you’re always poised and ready to tackle the world's wrongs. Admirable, indeed! But now, it's time for a breather. Press pause on being everyone's rock, and let the world spin without your push. It’s okay to allow your friends, family and partner to fend for themselves. Kick back, unwind and cultivate some much-needed carefree bliss.

POWER DAY Monday.

Jupiter and Neptune's meetup casts a transformative spell on your relationships. Singles, it's time to shake up your dating game. If your usual tactics or expectations haven't been fruitful, it's the perfect time to try something new. Swap coffee dates for a cooking class or an art workshop — break the mould. For couples, this is your cue to enhance the friendship that underpins your romance. Try a new activity together that builds on your shared interests, like an exhilarating escape room date or tackling a DIY project.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

This week's rare rendezvous between Jupiter, your guiding planet, and Neptune, the dream weaver, is your cue to reach for the stars. Put in that extra effort now, and you'll set yourself up for fantastic rewards. Welcome the upcoming changes with open arms and an eager heart. Still, your routine could see some disruptions, so remember that flexibility is your best friend. And to boost your benefits, create a vision board or some empowering affirmations.

POWER DAY Sunday.

This week feels like a Mercury retrograde cameo, with the communication planet mingling with hazy Neptune in your information zone. Expect a few 'lost in translation' moments, when you clarify emails twice or reiterate conversation points. That said, it’s not a crisis, just a tiny hiccup. The key to navigating the cosmic fog is crystal-clear communication. So, double-check your texts and emails, and maybe slow down a bit when explaining. A little extra effort guarantees a lot less confusion.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

This week, Venus and Mars help you mend a fractured relationship, be it with a family member or your partner. Open dialogue is your golden ticket, so if you've been bottling up thoughts, it’s time to voice them. Organise a casual chat, maybe over coffee, where both of you can speak and listen. During this conversation, compromise is crucial — it's the bridge to understanding and healing. And remember that the art of compromise can often unearth hidden treasures in your relationship.

POWER DAY Thursday.

This week, Jupiter and Neptune — the planetary patrons of your sign — align in a rare cosmic dance. Expect your intuition and inspiration to be on a whole new level — think 'eureka' moments popping up when you least expect them. Trust these flashes of brilliance. If you find yourself suddenly inspired to revamp your personal style or to put a unique twist on your social media presence, go for it. This is not the time to second-guess your instincts. Your creative flair could set a new trend or catch everyone's eye in the best way possible.

