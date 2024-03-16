HOROSCOPES: Now's the perfect time to redefine your path, Aries.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 17. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

As the sun slips into your sign on Wednesday, you're standing on the threshold of a fresh 12-month cycle. Think of it as your personal New Year, brimming with chances to redefine your path. Yet, before diving into the hustle, take a beat. The fortnight leading up to your birthday is a prime time for introspection. Reflect on your past journey and craft a blueprint for the coming year.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

When Venus and Saturn align in your friendship zone, expect some sparks — but not the fun kind — with a female friend. Ignoring the tension isn't on the cards; silence simply won't do. You're at a crossroads, ready to walk away or face the music. As Mars stirs the pot on Saturday, a potential clash could leave you wishing for a rewind button. Here's the game plan, Taurus: blend assertiveness with compassion.

POWER DAY Friday.

Watch: Horoscopes in the bedroom. Story continues after video.

Mars is making a grand entrance into your career zone, guaranteeing that your work life is anything but dull. You're about to ride a wave of productivity into your daily grind. However, whenever Mars is in the mix, stress levels could spike. So welcome the momentum, but don't let it steamroll you. Find your zen amidst the chaos — it's all about striking the perfect balance between chasing deadlines and keeping your cool.

POWER DAY Tuesday.





This Sunday, with the moon in your sign, you're on a one-way trip to Feelsville, especially as the sun and Neptune also decide to join the emotional conga line. It's a day to wrap yourself in self-kindness and let the tears fall freely. By the time midweek hits, you'll find your spark again, when your zest for life makes a comeback, ready to tackle whatever comes your way.

POWER DAY Sunday.

This week, the sun encourages you to explore the world beyond your doorstep. For some Leos, this could mean literally packing your bags for an exhilarating journey to unknown destinations. For others, the adventure may be more intellectual, diving into studies or exploring new fields of knowledge. Whether through physical travel or mental exploration, be prepared to absorb new experiences and insights, and have a suitcase — or your notebooks — at the ready.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Mars stirs up your relationship sector, and it's bringing heat. Whether it's a team project at work or a romantic tie where harmony seems like a distant memory, now's not the moment to dig in your heels, no matter how tempting. If you're thinking of initiating a confrontation, remember: what starts as a tiny spark could quickly escalate into a full-blown emotional inferno. For now, keeping the peace is your secret weapon.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, the sun warms up your relationship zone, kicking off a month filled with golden opportunities to deepen connections with someone close. If it's romance you're on the hunt for, the stars align in your favour. Still, while luck is on your side, a gentle push from you wouldn't hurt. It's time to step up with confidence, make your move, and be open to the magic of love and romance.

POWER DAY Friday.

This weekend, Mars — your celestial champion — ignites your creative flame. It's as if your inner artist has been waiting for this moment, itching to break free. Dust off your paintbrushes, move to the rhythm, belt out your favourite tunes, or let your thoughts wander into uncharted territories to solve that problem you've been wrestling with. The cosmos is handing you a mic; it's time to show the world what you've got.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Ooh la la! As the sun sashays into your love sector, the cosmos sets the stage for some heart-fluttering moments. For singles, this begins a month-long romance saga filled with potential love interests. It's time to elevate your expectations and remind yourself that you're worthy of deep, meaningful love. Taken? Pull out all the stops and plan a date night to be remembered. Celebrate love in all its forms, with open arms and an open heart.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Friday's a standout day for you, with the cosmos delivering a moment of truth, whether to clear the air, share a piece of your mind or announce something big. This is your green light to go for gold. However, the real game-changer will be how you choose to convey your message. It's crucial to mull over your words and their delivery because, in this case, the devil is in the details.

POWER DAY Friday.

The stars are rolling out the red carpet for you to step up and claim what you've been eyeing, be that a well-deserved raise, a step up the career ladder, or something closer to your heart. Here's where your conviction and self-assurance come into play. Imagine you're negotiating the terms for your dream project or pitching a passion-fuelled idea to sceptics; the power of your belief in yourself is what will tip the scales in your favour.

POWER DAY Friday.

Sunday is set to be a day straight out of a dream for you, with the Sun and Neptune — your guardian planet — dancing in harmony. This celestial alignment is your ticket to a world where romance blooms, creativity flourishes, and even your wildest dreams seem within reach. Sure, you've been labelled a daydreamer and told you're too often lost in a fantasy. But this Sunday, that's exactly where you're meant to be.

POWER DAY Sunday and the following Saturday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature image: Mamamia.