Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning March 10. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

As the moon enters your sign on Monday, you may feel unusually introspective. Should you find that emotions or unspoken thoughts about a situation, relationship, or deep-seated desires are bubbling up, resist the urge to stay silent. Still, this isn't a green light for unchecked emotional outbursts. The challenge lies in finding a middle ground —express yourself genuinely, yet mindfully, avoiding the extremes of suppression and overreaction. Strive for a blend of honesty and tact.

POWER DAY Monday.

Sunday's new supermoon reveals that someone close might be wearing a mask — not out of deceit, but from a lack of confidence. They might be putting on a show to win your admiration. This scenario calls for kindness and understanding from your side. Support and compassion will peel away their facade, allowing their true, beautiful self to emerge. Then, you'll unveil the sincerity hidden beneath the surface with patience and empathy.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Your career sky is lit, with Venus boosting your workplace appeal. This is your cue to step into the spotlight — especially if you're an influencer, prepping for a presentation, or pitching a fresh idea. Capitalise on this favourable alignment; your charm and diplomacy are at their peak. Yet, stay alert and adaptable. Reading the room is crucial, as you might need to pivot your strategy at the last minute.

POWER DAY Friday.





Mercury's arrival in your career sector signals a major career change or life pivot. While it might not kickstart this new direction immediately, it's perfect for initial steps — think signing documents, reviewing contracts, or researching this sea change. Mercury sharpens your focus on the details, ensuring you navigate this phase with keen insight. Use this week to lay the groundwork, aligning your actions with your aspirations. It's about making informed, strategic moves.

POWER DAY Sunday.

You're the rock for many, always ready with strength and advice, but when was the last time you tended to your own feelings? Ask yourself, "How am I really doing?" This week, carve out time for introspection. Sit quietly with your emotions — no distractions, no masks — knowing that admitting you need some TLC is not a sign of weakness but a step towards genuine self-care and understanding.

POWER DAY Sunday.

How’s your sex life, Virgo? Mercury's dive into your intimacy zone this Sunday turns up the heat. But it's less about bedroom acrobatics and more about genuine connection. Now's the moment to voice your deepest desires, whether to a partner or just acknowledging them privately. Sexual satisfaction needn't be about swinging from the chandeliers, but instead, honestly expressing what you genuinely want. If you can bring these desires to life, even better.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Mercury encourages an open dialogue with your lover, spouse or business partner. You're poised to share something important, but brace for a potential clash. Speaking your truth while lacing your words with empathy and sensitivity will get you through. It's crucial for both of you to air your thoughts, clearing the air for a healthier relationship. Approaching this conversation with mutual respect will allow you to understand each other's perspectives while staying authentic to your feelings.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Under this week's new supermoon, your creativity is set to soar. Whether it's painting, crafting jewellery, or composing music, you're equipped to create something extraordinary. Beyond art, your problem-solving skills are also peaking, where innovative solutions seem to find you. If a burst of inspiration hits you in the quiet of the night, keep a notebook handy on your bedside table. Jotting down thoughts can capture fleeting genius, turning it into tangible projects or solutions.

POWER DAY Sunday.

This week, your home demands attention, from quick fixes to bigger projects. If the thought weighs heavy, breathe. You'll manage step by step. Tensions within the family might make your home feel like a tightrope walk. Communication is critical, so approach conversations with love and understanding. A candid yet compassionate chat can turn those eggshells into solid ground. Remember, homes are built on foundations of care and compromise as much as bricks and mortar.

POWER DAY Sunday.

A heart-to-heart with your sister (by birth or in soul) is on this week's cosmic cards. Pay attention, not just to her words but to the unspoken intentions. She may be holding back, wary of judgment. Dig deeper with empathy. Meanwhile, if you've got something on your chest, this is the week to voice it. Your communication skills are on point, enabling you to express your thoughts with clarity and confidence. Trust yourself; your message will land just right.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

The cosmos spotlights your cash flow, urging you to face your financial reality head-on. Ditch the avoidance and scrutinise your budget for potential improvements. This might mean reevaluating subscriptions or cutting back on luxury spends. By making informed sacrifices, you're not just saving money; you're investing in your financial health. It's about making choices that align with your long-term stability. This week, a little tweak here and there can significantly grow your money tree.

POWER DAY Friday.

With the new supermoon in your sign and Venus swinging by for a dance, the cosmos is your personal stylist. Yet, you're not just thinking about a new haircut or wardrobe update. It's deeper than that. It's about aligning your outer self with the inner truths you've been contemplating. Before you dive into transformation mode, spend some time reflecting. What does the real you look like? This isn't just a change; it's a personal revolution.

POWER DAY Sunday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature image: Mamamia.