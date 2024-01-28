HOROSCOPES: Embrace all the feels this week, Aquarius.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 28. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

On Monday, as Mars clashes with the moon's Node, you might find yourself in a tough spot with an authoritative male, possibly a brother or dad. This celestial alignment also brings a past issue to the surface, perhaps with a soulmate or an old flame. If you're contemplating resurrecting the relationship, make the first move. Waiting could result in misunderstandings or defensiveness. Whether this leads to a reconnection or not, what's most important is what you take away from the experience. Understanding these lessons in any relationship is vital to your growth and future interactions.

POWER DAY Monday.

There are lots of lovely planetary connections happening in your sign this week, Taurus. If you've just started a new job, expect progress sooner than you thought. Networking is key; meeting colleagues at the office coffee station could lead to valuable connections. For all Bulls, a friendly chat could spark future workplace alliances. When it comes to love, openness is your magic charm. For those in relationships, sharing unspoken feelings strengthens your relationship this week. Single? Being transparent about who you are and what you're all about makes you irresistible.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

This week, Mercury and the moon's Node bring someone from your past back into your orbit. It might be a healing and cathartic experience for some or simply a chance to reconnect with an old friend for others. Whether they've been overseas or just faded into the background, their reappearance promises fun and plenty of belly laughs! Enjoy being in the moment with them and letting your hair down, Gemini. While dinners and cocktails are on the cards, don't forget to make time for quiet, meaningful chats. You both have plenty to catch up on.

POWER DAY Monday.





Mars and Venus spotlight relationships this week. If you're single, you're a hot ticket now with more popularity than you can wave a cosmic stick at. Enjoy your popularity and choose wisely, Cancer. Yet, Pluto questions your love goals. Do you still want the same things you once did? For those in partnerships, don't let life's busyness, be it work or money, create distance between you and your partner. When was the last time you looked at your partner like they were the most wonderful (and sexiest) human on the planet?

POWER DAY Sunday.

With Mercury and Mars energising your wellness zone, your motivation is skyrocketing. Think glowing skin, more energy, and that unbeatable feeling of being on top of your health game. It's all down to the effort and self-discipline you're putting in each day – that's what will make the difference. It's the small, impactful changes to your daily routine that are really shifting the needle. Still, it's natural to have days that feel less than perfect – just see these moments as stepping stones to improved wellbeing.

POWER DAY Monday.

You're an intellectual force to be reckoned with, Virgo, especially now, as Mercury and Uranus team up, setting your mental agility ablaze. This week, your mind's buzzing with solutions to even the trickiest problems. Dive into those creative or romantic hurdles – that's where you'll find your sparkle. And about travel? It's the perfect time to plan your next wanderlust adventure. Whether you're just back from a holiday or daydreaming about one, start researching and lock in those plans. This week's astro energy is about turning dreams into exciting realities, so go ahead and map out your next journey.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Your focus is firmly on family this week, with Venus illuminating your home sector. However, Mars' presence suggests potential family friction, especially as the moon's Node chimes in. The key? Stay cool, calm, and collected. Amidst tension, remember the love that binds you all together. This warmth will help you quickly navigate through any disagreements. There's a chance you might need to take the reins for a big decision. If others are hesitant, trust in your leadership skills. Your ability to guide and take control will shine through, ensuring the best outcome for everyone involved.

POWER DAY Sunday.

This week starts a bit unsettled for you, Scorpio, with Mercury and Mars stirring the cosmic pot. You might find yourself replaying a conversation, wondering, "Did I really say that?" and ruminating over someone's opinion about you. But don't worry – chances are, they've hardly given it a second thought. The impact, if any, was fleeting. They're not losing sleep over it, and neither should you. Come mid-week, Mars and Uranus align to sprinkle some unexpected happiness into your life. It could be as simple as a heartfelt text that brightens your day, or something bigger like meeting your partner's parents or celebrating a new arrival in the family.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

If you're feeling sidelined in your relationship, it's time for a heart-to-heart. Open up about your needs and desires – honesty is your strength, after all. This chat is more likely to bring you closer than drive a wedge, preventing any undercurrent of resentment that could erode even the strongest relationship. For the singles, mid-week looks promising as Venus and Jupiter boost your love life. You'll cross paths with someone who effortlessly elevates your mood and makes you smile. And for now, that's exactly what you need, Sagittarius.

POWER DAY Monday.

You're feeling pretty darn sexy, thanks to Venus and Mars making beautiful music in your sign. Single? Step out of your comfort zone and revamp your online dating profile. Showcase a side of yourself that's usually reserved and let down those walls. Revealing your authentic self, even if it's a little rough around the edges, could lead to some surprising romantic revelations. And remember, vulnerability can be incredibly attractive. Taken Goats, concentrate on physical intimacy this week. Embrace the power of touch and closeness to express your love and affection – no words needed.

POWER DAY Sunday.

You're often accused of being emotionally cool and distant, but this week, you embrace all the feels. Under Venus and Jupiter's influence, you're feeling – and, crucially, sharing – your rawest emotions with someone special. It's your time to let your heart speak. Recognised as one of the kindest souls in the zodiac, your genuine warmth will shine through. Whether you're single and seeking love, longing for a commitment from a situation-ship, or eager to experience new depths with your current partner, this week presents a beautiful opportunity. It's time to explore new emotional landscapes, Aquarius.

POWER DAY Monday.

Mercury's dance with Neptune reminds you to step out and mingle. You're likely knee-deep in work or buzzing with family chores, but don't let that stop you. Catching up with friends isn't just fun; it's vital for your mental health. They're your ticket to seeing the sunnier side of life amid the grind. Crave out time for one friend in particular. Their perspective on a matter that's clouding your thoughts is a game-changer. So, pencil in that chat for Friday or Saturday. It's not just a catch-up – it's a chance to turn your outlook around.

POWER DAY Friday.





