HOROSCOPES: You're at peak efficiency right now, Capricorn. Take advantage!

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 14. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

As Mercury moves into your vocational sector, it's time to revisit and complete those projects you started last November or December. This week, your commitment and resolve are put to the test. Ask yourself, do you still want the same things? If yes, then know that achieving your goals may require a little extra hard work and discipline. Still, don’t back down when success is just around the corner. With Mercury's help, you'll find the extra oomph needed to push through. Stay focused and determined, Aries; these qualities are your best allies now.

POWER DAY Monday.

This week, dare to be different in your love life. Single? Let Venus and Uranus inspire you to step out in a new way. Remember, the key is to stay true to yourself. Maybe it's time to revamp your dating profile. Show off a hobby you're passionate about or swap the glam shots for a glimpse of your natural charm. This fresh take might just attract the kind of partner you’re looking for. In a relationship? Approach any tough talks, especially about money or shared assets, from a new angle. A shift in perspective will turn conflict into understanding.

POWER DAY Monday.

This week, Mercury tackles that money issue that's been nagging at you since the end of last year. It might involve a partner in love or business. Feeling like you're carrying more financial weight than you should? It's important to speak up. But here's the key: don't just blurt it out. Plan your words carefully to hit the heart of the matter without straying off topic or saying something you'll regret. Be realistic, keep your feet on the ground, and speak your truth. This approach will bring clarity and set you on the path to getting what you want.

POWER DAY Sunday.





As Mercury glides into your relationship zone, you'll find your usually reserved self articulating your emotions more fluently. And your heartfelt words are a lovely surprise to your partner. For those in a relatively new relationship, reflect on your love goals. If deepening the commitment feels right, go for it. If you're single, that routine errand, especially on Monday, could introduce you to someone wonderful. Romance could blossom out of the most ordinary situation, turning an average day into the beginning of something beautiful.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Towards the end of this week, a flash of genius strikes, courtesy of Mercury and Jupiter's collaboration. This burst of insight could be a game-changer at work, helping you streamline tasks and push forward efficiently. As you ride this wave of productivity, don't let speed compromise your attention to detail. Care and thoroughness will be your allies in making the most of this opportunity. This philosophy applies to your health as well. Small, disciplined steps in your wellness routine can lead to significant gains. Real progress is about consistency and care, not just quick fixes.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

This week, Mercury gets real about your relationship goals. You're done tolerating disrespect or being overlooked. It's your time to be heard and acknowledged, and rightly so. Interestingly, you'll find your partner more receptive to your needs once you stand firm. For the single Virgos feeling the dating scene blues, wondering where all the genuine connections are – they're out there. The key is to set your standards and stick to them. Don't compromise for anything less than what you deserve. Insist on quality, and you'll find that the cosmos aligns with your expectations.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Venus’ alignment with the moon’s node spotlights soulful connections. Intense feelings, passions and vulnerabilities are likely to surface this week. It could be with a new love interest, someone from your past, or the sweetheart who’s been by your side day in and day out. Be open to experiencing love and romance on a profoundly deep level, and communicate your true feelings as honestly as you can. Pour all your loving intentions into words and actions, and watch them return to you in beautiful ways.

POWER DAY Monday.

This week feels like the right time to clear the air on something bugging you, maybe about money or a belief close to your heart. Sure, you might be nervous about rocking the boat or wish the whole thing would just disappear, but it’s probably better to dive in and deal with it. The trick is to stay grounded, have a plan and keep your expectations realistic. Scorpio, you usually go with your gut, but how about giving your brain the driver's seat this time? Speak truthfully, but do it with a cool head.

POWER DAY Sunday.

With Venus poking your sign, you may be contemplating a drastic change in your appearance. Tired of the same style, you're tempted to switch things up. That urge is strong at the start of the week, but pause and think it through. Those nail extensions or sky-high stilettos might look amazing, but are they practical? And while platinum blonde hair might seem like a fun idea, it's a big commitment. It’s okay to want a change, but consider how it fits into your everyday life. Maybe find a middle ground where you can freshen up your look without diving into something you might regret.

POWER DAY Monday.

With Mercury back in your sign after a three-week retrograde in your reflection zone, you're shifting from thinking to doing this Sunday. This week is perfect for wrapping up negotiations or signing important documents. Time to get your paperwork in order, tackle those bills, and finalise any financial matters. You're at peak efficiency right now, and the progress is satisfying. Keep your eyes open, as a brilliant idea or sudden epiphany could strike unexpectedly. But remember, the real magic happens when you put that great idea into action. This is your moment to turn thoughts into tangible results.

POWER DAY Sunday.

As Mercury enters your spirituality sector, you're drawn to explore mysteries beyond the veil. Pay attention to messages that come through dreams or subtle signs. Keep a notebook close by to decode any insights that arise. This week is lovely for meditation or reflective journalling and diving deeper into your inner world. Play with your crystals, or if you don't have any, maybe visit your local esoteric shop and pick one that speaks to you. Come Thursday, you'll feel like stepping back from the hustle and taking some ‘me time’. Tune out the noise and hibernate as much as you need to, Aquarius.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Mercury encourages you to take a closer look at your friendships. It's about quality over quantity now. You're seeking friends who really show up for you, not just those who talk a good game. Look for people who live by their words, can be role models, and resonate with your principles. It's also an excellent time to network with like-minded professionals or others who share your ambitions. There's nothing wrong with wanting to be around successful people – they bring out the best in you. So, choose company that reflects the kind of future you envision for yourself.

POWER DAY Tuesday and Saturday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

