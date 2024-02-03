HOROSCOPES: It's the week for second chances, Aquarius.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning February 4. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Saturday's New Moon breathes life into your goals and ambitions, even those you've shelved. Think of it as a fresh start, a chance to see an old dream through a new lens. Maybe it's time to dust off that project you put aside or revisit a lofty aspiration you thought was out of reach. Stay open, especially to help from friends. Sometimes, a different perspective or a helping hand is all you need to get going. This week is perfect for teamwork, big dreams, and gratefully accepting sage advice from a friend.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Get ready for some unexpected twists, Taurus. The Sun and Uranus are teaming up, getting you thinking differently, particularly about your job or career direction. You might stumble upon a creative solution to a tricky work problem. And don't be surprised if you suddenly feel the urge to shake things up big time. Maybe you'll consider a job change or even a complete career pivot. These moments of impulse are more than just whims – they could inspire you to start a new chapter that's more aligned with who you are now.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Gemini, your natural curiosity is hitting a high note, as the new moon offers exciting information that's got your mind working overtime. Whether it's formal education, a workshop, or just life teaching you a valuable lesson, you're soaking up knowledge in an area that's not just interesting but incredibly useful. This learning spree is all about empowering and elevating yourself. And for some of you, this week marks the start of a life-altering journey. If you find yourself packing for a trip, it could mark an important turning point.

POWER DAY Monday.





This Saturday, the new moon sheds light on a financial partnership, possibly with an advisor or accountant. While their advice is valuable, don't forget to do your own digging. It's not about a lack of trust – the guidance you're receiving is likely solid – but La Luna urges you to take charge of your financial future. You know your situation best, so trust your judgment. And if you're considering lending or borrowing money this week, weigh your options carefully. Regarding money matters, being informed and confident in your decisions is critical.

POWER DAY Saturday.

La Luna opens a new chapter in your relationship zone by week's end. For couples, it's a time to strengthen the connection, perhaps by working on a challenge or trying something daringly different together. See this exciting new phase as a chance to grow closer and explore uncharted territory as a dynamic duo. If you're single, be prepared for a memorable meeting – one that comes with a twist. You might meet someone who captivates you and brings a whole new perspective on love and sex. This person could challenge your views and shake up your approach to relationships in the most unexpected way.

POWER DAY Wednesday and Thursday.

This week, it's all about your health, with Mercury and the new moon pushing you in the right direction. Think about stepping up your fitness game or finding new ways to feel energised. If you've been struggling with a health issue, you'll find someone who offers fantastic advice or a fresh approach. But keep in mind that the real power to improve your wellbeing lies with you. Minor tweaks to your daily routine make all the difference right now. Still, La Luna reminds you that taking care of yourself isn’t just a one-time thing – it’s an ongoing journey where every good choice counts.

POWER DAY Monday.

This Saturday, the new moon pokes your creative side in unexpected ways. This lunar influence is about using your imagination in every aspect of life, rather than traditional art forms like painting and sculpting. Whether you're penning a book or crafting a poem that captures your rawest emotions, your words have the power to make an impact. Those looking for love cross paths with someone who sparks an instant, intense connection. It's exhilarating, almost like finding a twin flame. Just go with it and see where it leads. Not every encounter has to turn into a 'forever thing' to be meaningful and memorable.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

This week, turn your focus homeward. If family dynamics have been tricky lately, with clashing personalities or power struggles, Saturday's new moon brings a chance for peace. It's about finding a fresh start and getting everyone back on the same page. If you're reading from different scripts, La Luna suggests finding common ground and working from there. It's not about agreeing on everything but respecting each other's differences and aiming for what's best for everyone. Right now, the time is ripe for reconciliation and understanding.

POWER DAY Monday.

With Pluto already revving up your communication sector, Saturday's new moon shows you how powerful your voice can be. You're not interested in chitchat. Instead, La Luna helps you discover where – and how – your words have the most impact. Maybe your boss asks you to speak to your team, and you motivate them in ways you never imagined. Or perhaps you're starting a new social media channel, a platform to share something you genuinely care about. Whether it's at work, online, or in your personal life, your words have the potential to inspire.

POWER DAY Saturday.

The new moon in your money zone opens a door to boost your income. This doesn't mean you have to ditch your day job, though. It's more about kick-starting a freelance gig that's a total departure from your 9-to-5 routine. Think along the lines of starting a blog, crafting handmade goods, or even offering freelance services in a field you're passionate about. It's about balancing the excitement of doing something new and a bit risky with the stability of your regular income. This is your chance to explore a different path that enriches your wallet and personal fulfilment.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Saturday's new moon graces your sign, a once-a-year event signalling a major fresh start. Think of it as a reset button that's especially potent in your relationships. It's a time ripe for second chances, whether you're extending them or on the receiving end. Considering rekindling things with an ex? The opportunity is there, but so is the chance for a new, perhaps even better love journey. So, before you tread back into familiar territory, pause and consider the possibilities that lie ahead. Whether single or taken, this lunation offers a crossroads: revisiting the past or stepping into a new chapter.

POWER DAY Saturday.

You're diving deep into a sea of thoughts to unlock a powerful creative streak. This is your time to make your mark, particularly when you're alone with your inspirations. The world fades away, leaving just you and your creative genius. Yet, while solitude can be a fertile ground for creativity, don't let it take a toll on your mental health. Don't hesitate to reach out if your thoughts become overwhelming or loneliness creeps in. People are there, ready to offer love and support, but they might need you to take the first step.

POWER DAY Thursday.





