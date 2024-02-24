HOROSCOPES: Here's that 'aha' moment you've been waiting for, Pisces!

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning February 25. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

As the Sun and Mercury align, expect a spark of mental brilliance. That random, seemingly outlandish idea while showering? Don't dismiss it. It's your creative genius at work. Now's the time to sketch out those wild plans or start that project you've been putting off. Come Thursday, Mercury's dance with Jupiter revisits a tucked-away memory. It may feel daunting, but you're not facing this alone. Lean on a friend or a professional who can provide comfort and a new, supportive perspective. Your future self will thank you for this brave step forward.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Tuesday's cosmic boost from Mars and Jupiter is like downing a triple espresso for your to-do list. That mountain of paperwork? You're scaling it with ease. Overdue bills? Sorted. But the real buzz is at work, where you're ticking off tasks and smashing goals like a pro athlete breaks records. And that big dream you're chasing is closer than ever. Just remember, it's not just about being busy; it's about being bold. This week, the stars are conspiring to pump up your confidence, Taurus.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Mercury's making waves at the top of your chart, boosting your career. Those goals collecting dust? It's time to knock them out of the park. Whether you're eyeing a promotion, a raise, or just some well-deserved recognition, the stars are lining up your words just right. So, speak up and let them know what you're worth. And if your heart's not in it anymore, that's fine. This cosmic shift is your chance to change lanes. Maybe you've outgrown your current path, or there's a new passion calling. Trust the stars — they're guiding you to where you're meant to be.

POWER DAY Wednesday.





Mercury and the Sun team up in your educational sector, tuning your mind to a perfect frequency for fresh insights. If formal education is on your horizon, this is your green light. Your brain's primed for learning, be it quantum physics or a foreign language. But remember, some of life's most profound lessons aren't found in classrooms. This might be the week you finally grasp the art of forgiveness, learn to navigate the complexities of a long-standing relationship, or understand your own mental health better. Whatever arises offers valuable lessons in becoming a wiser, more empowered you.

POWER DAY Thursday.

This week's all about giving your relationships some extra TLC. If you're single, it's time to leave the shadow of past heartaches behind you. Venus and Mars are in your corner, boosting your confidence and looks. So, put yourself out there and show the world your charm and charisma. For those already in a relationship, it's about standing your ground and making your needs known. Whether it's seeking support or having your feelings acknowledged, don't shy away from expressing yourself. You've got the cosmic backing to get what you need, so go ahead and make your voice heard.

POWER DAY Thursday.

A little cosmic wisdom from Mercury and the Sun illuminates a truth about your relationships: how you perceive and treat yourself influences how others respond to you. It’s a lesson in the law of attraction. Think about the love and respect you show yourself, Virgo. I’m not talking about self-care rituals but the self-talk and signals you send to the world about your worth. Be gentle and patient with yourself, and watch as this kindness is mirrored back in your interactions.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Mars and Jupiter team up, setting the stage for a creative triumph. Your artistic skills are about to get some well-deserved spotlight. Not the artsy type? In that case, Mercury and the Sun pop an innovative idea into your mind. You might solve a problem in a way no one else has thought of. Sure, you'll have to explain your genius a couple of times, but the recognition will be sweet. In the romance department, things are looking up. Plan a date that's as playful as it is romantic. Think laughter-filled and candlelit — the perfect mix.

POWER DAY Sunday.

This week, fun takes a new turn with Mercury and the Sun redefining what joy means to you. It's not about material stuff, either. Think deeper, like soulful talks, nature's awe, or a captivating book. These are the moments that truly light up your soul. Meanwhile, Mars and Jupiter give an important relationship — likely with your partner — a positive push. Expect terrific teamwork or, for singles, a romance that feels like a grand adventure. This week is set to be heart-thumpingly great, Scorpio.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Circle Tuesday and Thursday in your iCal — these are your days for brilliant breakthroughs. Whether it's a lightbulb moment or a game-changing idea, you have the mental agility to navigate any scenario. Carve out time for a brainstorming session, and maybe bring a friend or colleague into the mix. Collaboration can spark incredible ideas now. But remember, when it comes down to the final call, your voice should lead the way. Stand firm, Sagittarius, because your thoughts have extraordinary potential this week. Own that with confidence.

POWER DAY Tuesday and Thursday.

Your efficiency hits a new high as the Sun aligns favourably with your home planet, Saturn. You're like a well-oiled machine, ticking off tasks with precision. To harness this productivity wave, jot down your tasks in order of priority. This way, you'll avoid wasting time pondering your next move. But remember, even with this surge of energy, don't skip the essentials. Eating well and getting enough sleep are crucial. Riding the wave of constant motion is tempting, but your body and mind need the opportunity to recover to keep going strong.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Mars and supportive Jupiter help you navigate a family matter towards a successful resolution. It's about understanding and balancing different viewpoints, not just winning the argument. Sure, you’ll need to stand firm on some points but also aim to open your mind to others' perspectives. Compromise here shows your maturity and ability to appreciate all sides of a story, which you're known for, Aquarius. By blending firmness with empathy, you're likely to solve the issue and strengthen your family ties. A peaceful resolution is your true triumph.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Get ready for Wednesday, when Mercury and the Sun align in your sign, forming an astrological event called a ‘cazimi'. This special celestial moment drops a lucky insight straight into your lap. It could be a flash of inspiration, a sudden revelation, or that 'aha' moment you've been waiting for. When it strikes, take a moment to absorb it fully. But here's the catch: you don't have to broadcast it immediately. Sometimes, the smartest move is to keep your cards close to your chest. Play it shrewd and wait for the perfect moment. You’ll know when the time is right.

POWER DAY Wednesday.





