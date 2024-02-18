HOROSCOPES: Now's the time to dream big, Pisces.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning February 18. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

As Chiron aligns with the Moon's North Node on Tuesday, a unique opportunity for healing arises, involving a relationship where perhaps pride and ego clouded mutual understanding. This period offers a chance to see things from the other's viewpoint, to understand and maybe forgive. It could be about forgiving yourself, too. Reconciliation isn't always the outcome, and that's okay. Sometimes, understanding the full story is a crucial step in healing, even if the path you choose is to walk away. Remember, Aries, what matters most is what's best for you, regardless of your choice.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

The Sun illuminates your social sphere from Monday, bringing many new encounters. In professional settings, you're networking like a champ, possibly meeting someone who inspires and motivates you. Take a leaf from their book, and let their guidance propel you. It's also a prime time to revisit a dream you've put on the back burner. Perhaps it's an ambition you doubted or didn't pursue due to wavering confidence. This week, let an encouraging new connection renew your belief in that dream. You have the potential; it's time to tap into it.

POWER DAY Thursday.

This week, Saturday's full moon casts a homely glow, drawing you closer to your roots. It's your cue to have a heart-to-heart with your mum or a maternal figure. During this chat, brace for an unexpected revelation — like uncovering a family secret or gaining a new understanding of an old family story. Also, it's prime time for a home makeover. Why not rearrange your living room for a cosier vibe or add some new plants for a fresh feel? Playing with the Feng Shui of your space can bring a surprising sense of calm and contentment this week.

This Saturday, the full moon is your ally in speaking up. Get whatever is weighing on you off your chest. You might feel a whirlwind of emotions during the conversation, but it's vital not to keep your thoughts bottled up. Aim for clarity, authenticity and intention in your words. It's wise to think before speaking, but if emotions pour out unfiltered, that's absolutely okay, too. This week, let your feelings and words flow freely, whether mending a misunderstanding at work or voicing your needs in a relationship. Trust yourself.

POWER DAY Saturday.

The full Moon in your cash sector, on top of the Sun illuminating investments, means money is front and centre this week. It's time to get real about your finances, Leo. Ditch those rose-coloured glasses, but also don't fall into doom and gloom if things aren't great. Balance is key. A deep dive into your budgeting may be necessary to get the full picture. Once you do, expect a lightbulb moment by week's end on how to grow your money tree. It's not just about balancing the books; it's about aligning your financial decisions with your long-term goals.

POWER DAY Monday.

Saturday's full Moon in your sign turns the spotlight on you, highlighting areas where you need to be kinder to yourself. You're known for being hard on yourself, especially about your looks. Now, it's time to dig into the reasons behind this. By understanding the 'why', you can navigate from self-criticism to a place of self-acceptance — a healthier mindset for you, Virgo. Try journalling — seeing your thoughts about yourself on paper can be eye-opening. This self-awareness is your first step towards shifting your inner dialogue to something more positive and nurturing. Remember, going easier on yourself is not just nice; it's absolutely necessary.

POWER DAY Saturday.

This Saturday’s full Moon calls for a pause and some introspection. It's time to slow down. La Luna in an earth sign suggests connecting with nature. Maybe take a long walk in the park, tend to your garden, or simply sit by the ocean and watch it ebb and flow. This isn't the week for pushing limits or diving into heavy workloads. Instead, give yourself permission to unwind. If you're drawn to spiritual practices like meditation or yoga, delve deeper now. Not your style? You may be struck by a burst of creative inspiration. Whatever you feel called to, let this weekend be your sanctuary of calm and creativity.

POWER DAY Thursday.

If you're seeing someone special, it’s a great week to invite them over for the first time. Intimacy is set to intensify as Venus and Mars' alignment hints at a more profound commitment. For those already in a relationship, don't think you know all about your partner. They might just fascinate you by revealing something about themselves. The cosmos encourages discovering each other anew through an open conversation or shared experience, which may indicate a surprising layer in your relationship. Keep the intrigue alive by growing together and adding a sense of wonderment to your connection.

POWER DAY Thursday.

As the Sun energises your career sector, you're like a flower in full bloom at work. Monday is your spotlight moment, where even a high-reaching ambition seems within reach. This isn't just about work, though. The Sun also boosts a personal aspiration for unemployed Archers. But beware, the full moon on Saturday may cast a shadow of doubt. Here's where you need to stand tall, keep your spirits high, and be mindful of your inner critic. An experienced male figure, maybe your dad, boss or mentor, is ready to offer wisdom. Lean into their support, and trust in your own worth.

POWER DAY Monday.

As Venus dances with Mars, think outside the box in financial matters. This cosmic pair won't drop a windfall into your lap, but it's primed to spark innovative ideas for growing your funds. Imagine planting seeds in your money garden —it's about nurturing, not just waiting for a jackpot. The stars are realigning your value system, too. After weathering recent storms, like a phoenix, you're reborn with the power to redefine your path and set fresh goals and priorities. This is more than a new chapter; it's a new version of you, Capricorn.

POWER DAY Saturday.

With Venus and Mars aligning in your sign on Thursday, your charisma is off the charts. Show the world your most gorgeous and magnetic self, Aquarius! Whether you're single or coupled up, tap into the potent sexual energy that's available to you now. Confidence is your best accessory as you draw admirers like bees to honey. But it's not just about romance. Fan your creative flames too — think pottery classes, composing a killer tune or delving into digital illustration. Letting your inner artist play isn't just fun; it's soul-nourishing and healthy. It's your week to dazzle in every way.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Your solar return is here! On Monday, the Sun swings into your sign, marking the start of a personal new year, stretching from your birthday across the next 12 months. Consider the two weeks leading up to your actual birthday as a potent time to plant seeds for the future. This period is even more powerful for setting intentions than a new moon! Dream big about the year ahead — maybe create a vision board, pen down affirmations, or craft a list of goals. Embrace this magical time, beautiful soul. Happy Pisces season! Let your dreams guide you.

