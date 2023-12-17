Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning December 17. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Venus' kiss with Chiron suggests it's time for emotional repair, likely with a woman you're close to. The key is vulnerability – being willing to say you're sorry or ask for guidance isn't a sign of weakness; it's a display of depth. And sometimes, acknowledging your vulnerabilities is the first step in building a stronger, more genuine connection. If you've been the tough one, always holding it together, this is the week to let that facade crack. Opening up won't just mend another heart; it will also bring a sense of peace to yours.

POWER DAY Monday.

Mars and Uranus' clash increases your odds of being accident-prone or overlooking details because you're in a rush. While you can't control the planets, you can manage your pace. Slow down, even take a few moments to acknowledge what you're thankful for. Gratitude has this sneaky way of shifting your mindset and altering your reality for the better. On the flip side, if you dwell on what irks you, you're just setting yourself up for more of the same. So choose wisely. You've got more agency than you think.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Watch: Horoscopes in the bedroom. Story continues after video.

Mercury's alignment with the Sun brings inner illumination, especially with your home planet in retrograde. A sudden 'ah-ha' moment may clarify why an event unfolded the way it did, or you’ll recall something crucial from your past that's incredibly helpful now. This moment can also relate to embracing your authority and recognising your power. Come Saturday, as Mercury retrogrades into your relationship zone, it's your cue to revisit a dialogue or address an unresolved issue that popped up last month. This isn't just about closing chapters; it's about editing the story.

POWER DAY Saturday.





The Sun spotlights your relationship sector, illuminating the connection with your number one. Whether it's your partner, a family member, or a best friend, this is the time to focus on that person who's your rock. Carve out quality time this weekend to create some special memories together. Maybe it's a quiet dinner at your place, which you'd prefer, being a home-loving Cancer. The point is to have an open, heartfelt talk, to share what's on your mind and in your heart. Sharing in this way allows your favourite person to support you more effectively, adding a layer of beautiful depth to your relationship.

POWER DAY Friday.

Taking a moment to focus on your health isn't selfish, Leo; it's crucial, especially with the Sun, Mercury and Pluto all gracing your wellbeing sector this week. Maybe you've been skimping on sleep, eating poorly, or running on empty emotionally. This celestial line-up is a clear sign to take stock of your wellness. Whether it's catching up on those zzz's, making a doctor's appointment, or taking a mental health day, this week is your chance. And when you're feeling your best, you're better equipped to bring that generous, golden-hearted Leo energy to the people who matter most.

POWER DAY Friday.

This weekend's celestial vibe is like a backstage pass to your partner's inner world – or your own, if you're riding solo. Those little comments or gestures? They're not random; they're breadcrumbs leading to deeper emotional terrain. Whether your partner is signalling a need for more support or you're coming to grips with what makes you feel genuinely valued, pay attention. It's an enlightening moment that's too good to waste. So, post-Saturday, you won't just be guessing about what's needed for a fulfilling relationship – you'll have the insight to actually make it happen.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Feeling sidelined in the love game lately? Hearing your best friend gush about her amazing Bumble date might spark some envy, or maybe your current relationship just isn't delivering the feels you crave. Venus linking up with unpredictable Uranus is a wake-up call to switch up your approach to love. If you're always the planner in your relationship, maybe sit this one out and see how your partner steps up. Single and usually on the reserved side? Flip the script; take the initiative. Shaking up your romantic routine could yield surprising and much-needed results.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Venus is up to something, and it's not just the standard flowers or an impromptu dinner date. While those are nice, the romantic curveball heading your way might pull you into new territory of self-discovery. Maybe you'll unearth a new layer about your partner, or if you're single, a revelation about your own wants and needs in love. So, take a break from the same old when it comes to love. This week, there's magic in venturing beyond your typical tried and true approach.

POWER DAY Monday and Thursday.

The Sun shifts its focus to your financial sector by the end of the week, easing a personal matter but putting your money in the limelight. This isn't a burden; it's an opportunity to finesse your financial game. Heed any advice or gut feelings about ways to bump up your income. There's a solid chance for you to rake in some extra cash here, but you'll need to tap into that innate Sagittarian optimism and self-belief. Come Saturday, Mercury retrogrades into your sign, bringing up an old idea worth revisiting.

POWER DAY Saturday.

As your solar return approaches, you might be in a more contemplative mood rather than full-on celebration mode. It's not that the cosmos has it out for you; instead, it's urging you to reflect. What life lessons have emerged from the past year that you can take into the next? This is your invitation to grow, an inner prelude to your personal new year. Once your birthday hits, any feelings of being adrift or a little lost will likely lift, making room for a refreshed and wiser you.

POWER DAY Saturday.

As the Sun enters your spiritual sphere, you're tempted to delve into life's deeper questions. Take this opportunity to pause and reflect, perhaps with a long walk under the stars or a morning with your phone switched off. This week, tune out the background noise and make room for quiet reflection. Find a spot where you can be alone, away from the buzz and hustle that fills your days. You don't need to keep up with the constant rush. In stillness, life's puzzles will clarify, allowing you to make sense of love, life, and everything that's swirling through your mind.

POWER DAY Thursday.

A big idea surfaces by week's end. Trust your instincts because embracing this could lead to huge success. Still, battling self-doubt is your silent struggle, so be as confident as you dare, Pisces. It's tempting to let the idea pass and maintain life's comfortable rhythm. However, growth lives outside comfort zones. Challenge yourself. Make fear your friend! This is an invitation to stretch beyond the familiar and transform that tiny spark of thought into a blaze. Remember, every great achievement began as an idea someone dared to believe in.

POWER DAY Sunday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Give your favourite people unlimited access to your favourite brand: Us. Obviously. Head here to give Mamamia this Christmas.

Feature Image: Mamamia.

Do you enjoy a weekend away or a trip interstate? Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.



