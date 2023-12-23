HOROSCOPES: It's okay to seek peace this week, Capricorn.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning December 24. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Venus has got you daydreaming of distant lands and adventures, yet Christmas might keep you homebound with family traditions. Hang in there; soon enough, you'll have the chance to break free and feed your soul with travel. Still, even a simple conversation with a stranger in a new town can shift your perspective and invigorate your spirit. You imagine diving into a starkly different world, either mentally or physically, where every interaction leads to a lifelong memory. And if your wallet's feeling light, a low-cost weekend jaunt can still quench that thirst for escape and bring you the recharge you're craving.

POWER DAYS Sunday.

Christmas time is about connection, and this year, it’s likely to be spent with family far away. You could be heading overseas, turning the distance into tight embraces and shared laughter with relatives you've longed to see for ages. It will be special, full of stories and catching up on lost time. But if you're spending the holidays alone, treat yourself kindly, maybe with a quiet day and something that feels like a hug to your soul. And if possible, enjoy the unconditional love of a pet, because sometimes, the best blessings have four legs and a wagging tail.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Thursday's alignment between Mercury and Mars sets the stage for fiery exchanges or ignites a sexy spark. As you navigate work's loose ends, be mindful. This planetary duo might tempt you to snap in stress, risking words that can't be unsaid. Pause, breathe, and choose diplomacy over haste – sweetness often draws more willingness than bitterness. On the flip side, this alignment might fan the flames of desire, offering a chance for a passionate escape with your partner. Your stars align, so revel in a weekend where the only agenda is each other.

POWER DAY Thursday.





This week, Venus and the Moon's Node gently guide you toward a woman in your family, asking you to lend support. Offer a helping hand – your kindness, though not given for gain, will return to you tenfold. Maybe she's overwhelmed and could use a hand with the festive prep or just a coffee and chat. As you're there for her, she may trust you with a secret. Hold it tight – betraying this confidence could fracture your relationship. Let your actions speak volumes, and embrace the power of silence. In this season of giving, the greatest gift you can offer is your discretion and unwavering support.

POWER DAY Sunday and Monday.

This festive season, the Sun and Saturn encourage you to spend time with an older family member, like a grandparent. In the festive whirlwind, find a moment to ask about their past, loves, and life's turning points. Their stories aren't just tales; they're lessons in love and living. Hear what they'd do with the wisdom they have now, back when they were your age. Here's your chance to connect on a deeper level. So, make it a season for both of you to remember by diving into these conversations – it'll be time well spent.

POWER DAY Monday.

This week, home's truly where your heart is, with Venus, Mercury and Mars huddled in your family zone. It's the circle of your loved ones that'll matter more than the pile of presents. This week, you'll see just how priceless that is. Watch for sparks on Thursday – a squabble with a relative might flare up, but it won't last long. You'll both end up laughing over the flare-up before you know it. So, Virgo, savour the feast, relish the company, and soak up every moment. The stars are clear: live and love to the max.

POWER DAY Thursday.

With Venus stirring your financial sector, you'll kick off the week eyeing your budget, especially with the Christmas splurge on gifts and feasts. But as the week winds down, you'll feel the shift. Your focus will pivot to engaging chats and a breezier vibe. Expect to dive into conversations that spark your interest and draw you into a whirl of connection, laughter, and a welcome dose of spontaneity. It's the kind of free-spirited energy your soul's been craving. So, Libra, shake off the worries for a bit and just enjoy the ride.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Tap into Venus' final stint in your sign this week, Scorpio. Her sociable vibe is all about connecting with women and putting your best foot forward in style. But come Saturday, Venus shifts, turning your gaze towards your wallet. If you've been too generous with your spending, especially on the non-essentials, you might feel a twinge of regret. Don't be too hard on yourself – it's water under the bridge. Instead, focus on nurturing your finances, maybe even finding a novel way to boost your income. Venus isn't just about splurging; it's also about attracting abundance.

POWER DAY Thursday.

This week, expect to hit a quiet, thoughtful stride, Sagittarius. You’ll be contemplating your place and purpose in the world, and you might feel a pull to help someone who could use a boost or some kindness. It’s a sign of your big heart to want to lift others up. Venus cruises into your sign by Saturday, flipping the vibe. You'll find yourself back in your usual groove, oozing optimism and ready to light up the room. Gear up for a fun weekend, whether a chill hangout or a buzzing party and enjoy the mood upswing as the weekend rolls in.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Start your week on a social high, with Mars and the Moon's Node fuelling non-stop catch-ups and lively events. You'll buzz from place to place, revelling in the festive spirit. As as week rolls on, family takes centre stage, but don't hesitate to mix in some friend time too. Maybe throw a casual drinks invite their way or swing by a bestie's place. Remember, friends are the family you pick, and that's crystal clear to you this week. As the festivities come to a close, Venus signals it's time to unwind. Embrace a quiet end to the week – it's okay to seek some peace and ride out the holiday buzz solo. Give yourself permission to just be.

POWER DAY Monday and Friday.

Heading into Christmas, you've been pushing hard, tying up work's loose ends as Venus keeps you on your toes professionally. If you're between jobs or a stay-at-home mum, you're just as driven, aiming to leave your mark at home or in your relationships. Feeling overlooked? Use the start of the week to make your voice heard. Ask to be seen and understood – it's your right. But remember, you can't control the response; you can only control what you put out there. And if you're feeling undervalued, know it's in your power to choose who stays in your life. Stand firm in your worth.

POWER DAY Monday.

With Venus harmonising with Neptune, your home planet, expect a week filled with imaginative flair. Dress your dinner table in your unique style – your creativity's your best asset here, no need for expensive extravagance. Singles, watch for a kind-hearted soul who might just catch your fancy. Give the 'nice guy' a chance. For those paired up, you might find tensions flare post-Christmas Day, but it's a flash in the pan. Channel any friction into passion rather than petty squabbles. After all, making up in the bedroom is sweeter than any argument.

POWER DAY Friday.





