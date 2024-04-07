HOROSCOPES: Stay patient and open, Aries. The pieces will fall into place.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning April 7. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Having the total solar eclipse in your sign is like missing your flight, only to meet your soul mate at the airport cafe, or getting laid off, then securing a more fulfilling job. While these events are disruptive, they're part of your destiny. It's tough when life veers off script, but there's a silver lining in this cosmic chaos. Stay patient and open; the pieces will fall into place.

POWER DAY Tuesday and Thursday.

As Jupiter and asteroid Chiron sync up this Thursday, take a moment to unwind. Maybe you're at a café, lost in a book or your thoughts when you strike up a conversation with someone who becomes an unexpected source of support. While you often champion self-reliance, this encounter reminds you it's okay to lean on others. This week, someone's kindness could be the boost you didn't know you needed.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Mercury's cazimi on Friday is your friendship litmus test: you might phase out a frenemy or click instantly with a future confidant. Either way, it's a win for your social circle. This shift paves the way for a weekend buzzing with activities — think: a spontaneous road trip with friends or a high-vibing party that reminds you how fabulous life can be. Welcome the social whirlwind, Gemini!

POWER DAY Friday.





Tuesday's eclipse illuminates your career path. If job dissatisfaction has been your shadow, expect a new role or job to emerge, tailor-made for you. No need for a hard sell; just step up and own it. For others, it's a time of redefining ambitions, a major goal or your life direction. Go with this transformative flow; it's steering you toward where you need to land.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

As Mars and Saturn collide in your financial sector, a money matter demands attention. Decisions feel heavy, and pressure mounts, but clarity is coming. Once you choose your path, relief will follow. If anxiety lingers, let physical activity be your mental escape. A brisk walk or a quick workout session might be the reset you need to clear your head and soothe your stress.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Your intimacy sector is buzzing, Virgo, and it's deeper than just sex. This week, whether with a friend, lover or in a moment of self-reflection, it's time to strip back the layers and reveal your true self. Letting down your guard can be daunting, but showing your genuine colours will lead to meaningful connection. Dive into these emotional depths; authenticity is your strength now.

POWER DAY Friday.

Tuesday's total solar eclipse targets your relationship sector. If you've been content flying solo or on the hunt for love, expect a surprising twist. For those in a relationship, your partner steals the show this week, perhaps acing a job interview or leading a community project. Stand by them, free of judgment, as they navigate this game-changing phase. Your support is their strength.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Tuesday's total solar eclipse urges you to rethink your daily routine for your wellbeing. Ignoring your body's needs? The cosmos may enforce a timeout. Notice the signs — maybe it's constant fatigue or stress cravings — and act on them. Now's your chance for positive change. Small shifts can lead to big improvements, whether it's tweaking your diet, amping up exercise, or getting more sleep. POWER DAY Sunday and Thursday.

Your view of romance might take a sharp turn. If you once swooned over financial stability and lavish gifts, you might now value emotional presence and support above all else. It's not about one being superior to the other, but what resonates with you now. Allow what truly matters to guide your heart. Whether taken or single, it's your call to redefine what love looks like for you.

POWER DAY Thursday.

If you've felt stung by gossip or harsh words, Mars and Saturn are stepping in to close that chapter. It's time to release something — maybe an old belief that others' opinions define you, or a toxic friendship. This week, stand firm in expressing your truth, irrespective of outside chatter. Shed what no longer serves you and speak your mind with confidence.

POWER DAY Thursday.

This week's total solar eclipse may twist your words unexpectedly, so tread carefully with your communication. What you say — or write — could be easily misconstrued or blown out of proportion. Realise your words carry weight; they're not just passing into the void. Others are paying attention, whether in conversation or through a social media post. Your voice has influence; use it judiciously to make a positive impact.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Mars and Saturn spotlight self-care, urging you to climb to the top of your priority list. This shift might require dialling back elsewhere but don't sweat the guilt. Embracing self-love is a wise move that supports your role in every aspect of life. Besides, being kind to yourself doesn't just feel good — it also makes you a better friend, partner and colleague. It's not selfish; it's necessary for everyone's benefit.

POWER DAY is Sunday.





