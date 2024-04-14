HOROSCOPES: Time to heal from the past, Aries.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning April 14. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

On Tuesday, as Mercury meets asteroid Chiron in your sign, you're invited to revisit your history. This cosmic alignment is not just about nursing old wounds but understanding them. It's a moment ripe for forgiveness, where healing begins with acknowledging past pain or trauma. Think of it as patching up an old favourite book — restoring its cover preserves it while also respecting its story.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Happy solar return! As the sun glides into your sign on Friday, it ushers in your birthday month, a perfect time for setting intentions. Think of this as your personal new year — celebrate in a way that mirrors the dreams you want to manifest. But remember, the fortnight before your birthday can be tender. It's crucial to recharge and nourish your spirit during this period, creating a solid foundation for the year ahead.

POWER DAY Thursday.

With the celestial buzz in your reflection zone, solitude becomes your sanctuary. This isn't about isolation but instead finding strength in stillness. Whether brainstorming in the bath or strategising in your home office, your best work emerges from this quietude. Consider this week as a time to gather your inner strength. Let the warrior within rest and recharge — there will be ample time for victory battles in the coming weeks.

POWER DAY Tuesday.





As Mars aligns with Jupiter this weekend, the universe is ready to grant you a wish. What would you ask for if you knew it could come true? Dive deep into that thought because it's within reach. This cosmic conjunction symbolises success and the dawn of new beginnings tailored just for you. It's a rare moment when the stars align in your favour, beckoning you to seize any opportunity that crosses your path.

POWER DAY Friday.

Every time the sun, your celestial patron, shifts its position in the zodiac, it profoundly impacts you. This Friday, as it reaches the zenith of your chart, the spotlight naturally turns to you, highlighting your achievements and aspirations. This week could be a game-changer for Leos with their sights set on career advancement, unlocking a door to a dream job or a well-deserved promotion. It's a time when your professional endeavours are recognised and rewarded.

POWER DAY Friday.

Venus spells a major development for your love life. If you've been seeing someone special, this could be the time to up-level your relationship. Perhaps you'll decide to move in together, get engaged, or define your relationship more clearly. This astrological event nurtures shared visions for committed couples, particularly in financial matters. Whether saving for a home, planning a trip, or investing in a joint venture, you'll be united in your goals and dreams.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Relationships thrive on mutual understanding and teamwork, embodying the idea that two heads are better than one. A promising contract may come your way, yet with Mercury in retrograde, it's crucial to scrutinise every detail before committing. Cross-check terms and conditions to avoid future complications. Collaborating with a woman could be particularly advantageous this week if you're considering a business partnership. Her insights and approach might be the key to success.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Starting Friday, the sun illuminates your relationship sector, bringing warmth and clarity to your connections. For those in a relationship, this celestial influence can dissolve tensions, fostering renewed understanding and affection. On the flip side, some might feel compelled to embrace solitude, stepping away from a long-term partnership. If you're leaning towards this path, the cosmos supports your decision. Trust your intuition — it's guiding you towards what's right for you.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Jupiter aligning with Mars this weekend heralds a positive shift, especially for those facing health issues. It's an ideal time to seek professional help, whether for a persistent ailment or to improve overall well-being. For those wanting to enhance their fitness routine, consider varying your activities: join a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class or commit to a yin yoga practice. This week's planetary interaction encourages taking bold steps towards improved health and vitality.

POWER DAY Saturday.

As Mars tangos with Uranus, love sweeps both singles and couples off their feet. For singles, this weekend introduces you to someone who's not just exciting but genuinely inspiring. Look for connections that uplift, avoiding those who weigh you down. Couples, it’s time to inject fun into your relationship. Think of creative ways to lighten the mood and deepen your connection, whether through playful dates or finding new ways to laugh together at home.

POWER DAY Friday.

The stars hint at a surprise in your domestic sphere. Perhaps there's an unexpected home renovation, a pregnancy announcement, or a sudden change in your living situation, like a new roommate. While this news might initially catch you off guard, it's likely to be a positive shift. Saturday is an excellent time to connect with your family over a casual lunch or dinner to discuss any exciting developments.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Mars linking with Jupiter and Uranus is your call to action. This cosmic connection signals a personal revolution, where you finally say, "Enough!" and instigate real change. Maybe it's quitting a job that stifles you, ending a toxic relationship, or starting a fitness journey. Now's the time to dive into the unknown with courage. Being brave and bold is your new reality, Pisces, pushing you to live authentically and unapologetically.

POWER DAY Saturday.





