HOROSCOPES: Consider this week your love life refresher, Aries.

Monday's lunar eclipse brings a dynamic shift to your relationship zone, serving as a love life refresher. For couples, this is your cue to address lurking issues with honesty and teamwork. Confront challenges directly — it's the path towards deeper connection and understanding. For singles, a new business encounter has the potential to flip your script in the best way possible. Keep your mind open and your game strong.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Venus is whispering in your ear: if you want success, it's time to break the mould. Imagine ditching the traditional 9-to-5 grind to launch your dream startup — it's a risk that could pay off big time. For singles, Jupiter is your wingman, pushing you into exciting new romantic territory. Say yes to a blind date if you're up for a sexy midnight romp. Uranus spices things up in the bedroom department for couples, awakening your inner seductress.

POWER DAY Friday.

In love, expect some unexpected twists. If you're up for an adventure, these changes might just invigorate your connection. Sometimes, the unexpected teaches us the most about each other, revealing depths and strengths we hadn't noticed before. But this week's cosmic climate might feel too intense for those who prefer a more steady pace. Staying composed and thoughtful in your reactions can help turn overwhelm into opportunities for deeper understanding and appreciation.

POWER DAY Saturday.





Jupiter and the Moon's Node bring someone special into your orbit. It's as if you're meeting a kindred spirit where conversation flows like you've been friends for lifetimes. Carve out time to nurture this blossoming connection — it's a rare find. Your guarded heart takes time to reveal its layers, Cancer, but don't worry. This new friend instinctively understands your pace and won't rush you. They get you.

POWER DAY Monday.

Monday's lunar eclipse stirs your communication sector. Now's the time to double-check that what you're saying is what you mean — clarity is your best friend. Feeling the urge to lay your emotions on the line? Let it out, even if it's a bit raw. Whether confessing a secret crush or addressing a long-standing grievance, speak your truth. Your words are powerful this week.

POWER DAY Monday.

Venus and Jupiter get you daydreaming of distant lands. Maybe you can't jet off just yet, but why not embrace the spirit of adventure closer to home? Consider a cosy weekend at a quaint B&B or a camping trip under the stars. Breaking free from routine, even briefly, is like a breath of fresh air. It's about the experience, not the distance, so choose a getaway that fits your budget and let yourself unwind.

POWER DAY Monday.

Monday's lunar eclipse lands in your sign, Libra, signalling that it's time to shake off any stagnation. Eclipses can stir up discomfort, yet this unease can catapult you out of your comfort zone. Instead of resisting upheaval, welcome it. It's not here to unsettle you but to offer you a golden opportunity to elevate yourself. Embrace any changes — they're tailored to help you grow and thrive.

POWER DAY Monday.

Ever felt an inner stirring that you can't quite put your finger on? That's the moon making waves in your sign this Wednesday and Thursday, prompting some soul-searching. Dive into a spiritual practice that resonates, or if you're one of the few Scorpios for whom this isn't appealing, have a heart-to-heart with your therapist or a trusted friend. The revelations that arise this week are potential game-changers.

POWER DAY Monday.

This week's eclipse reshuffles your social deck. A friend's departure, more a quirk of fate than a disagreement, opens the door for new connections. It's a time for acceptance and recognising the natural ebb and flow of relationships. Simultaneously, your networking world is on the brink of expansion, introducing you to vibrant new circles and possibilities. Welcome these changes — they're setting the stage for invigorating encounters and fresh starts.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Your professional desires and life's direction are undergoing a transformation. What used to light your fire might now feel lacklustre, especially if you've brushed aside past inklings for change. Enter this week's lunar eclipse: a powerhouse for opening new doors, though you might feel unprepared to step through. Take the leap anyway. Trust in your capabilities and stride forward without second-guessing. It's time to explore uncharted territories with confidence.

POWER DAY Monday.

Love's dealing a hand worth playing, whether you're flying solo or flying tandem. Couples, prepare for a surprise twist — like finding yourselves teaming up in a local community project that strengthens your connection through a shared purpose. Singles catch the eye of someone who marches to the beat of their own drum. Just a heads-up: align on core values to ensure this exciting love interest has the potential to go the distance.

POWER DAY Friday.

The stars highlight a financial oversight, like an unnoticed subscription nibbling away at your budget. Use the cosmic climate to reassess and fortify your financial foundations. It's exactly the wake-up call you need to refine your approach to savings and spending. Meanwhile, Venus is sprinkling your path with creative fairy dust. The magic will happen when you allow ideas to unfold naturally. It's in this free flow that your best creative work will emerge.

POWER DAY Sunday.





