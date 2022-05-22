HOROSCOPES: Mercury's retrograde and a love epiphany. The week ahead according to your star sign.﻿

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning May 22. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Rams vibe high when Mars moves into their sign this week. On the other hand, Mercury's retrograde puts a kink in your plans, making progress difficult. Working on projects that have already been initiated is your best bet when dealing with these conflicting cosmic forces. When it comes to behind-the-scenes work, Mercury has your back - just don't start anything new.

POWER DAY: Monday.

You have a good grasp of who you are, but Mercury's step into your sign causes you to second guess yourself. This week, the second you make a decision, another more appealing option pops up. Like most earth signs, you like things to go according to plan. So rather than becoming confused and frustrated, be grateful you have so many choices.

POWER DAY: Thursday.

When the Sun and Mercury unite in your sign, expect a love epiphany. If you're in a relationship, this realisation is a godsend because it helps you move forward with a decision or a problem that's been weighing on your mind. Worry causes you to withdraw, so it will be easier to focus on your sweetheart once you know your next step. Singles encounter a meeting of the minds.

POWER DAY: Sunday.





Venus and Pluto's tango places love at the forefront of your mind. And whether you're single or in a relationship, romance is looking up. A financial challenge tests couples, but the end result is worth celebrating. Singles shoot their shot but don't be nervous, Cancer. Venus gives you the confidence to take the initiative.

POWER DAY: Wednesday.

Whether you're dreaming about your ideal holiday destination or preparing to fly, travel tops your wish list. But if Mercury's retrograde makes you anxious, don't worry; you can handle any glitch. Just pay attention to the details and try not to hurry things. Take your time, and be sure to double-check your itinerary information. Still thinking about a getaway? Call your travel agent now!

POWER DAY: Monday.

You're sick and tired of sitting on the sidelines. All you want is to let someone know how you really feel and serve your sentiments up with brutal honesty. Yet, expressing yourself in this way could backfire for you, even if it does feel damn good in the moment. Speak your thoughts, by all means; just choose your words wisely.

POWER DAY: Thursday.

Looking for love? The Sun's kiss with Jupiter boosts amore, so clear your schedule in preparation for a romantic rendezvous. But if you're already blissed out in coupledom, it may be time you paid more attention to a sibling, parent or a close friend. This week, focus on the people who mean the most to you and give them your undivided attention.

POWER DAY: Friday.

Your health takes priority this week when Mars enters your wellness sector. This week focuses on improving your aerobic exercise and cardiovascular fitness. Plus, getting your sweat on obliterates stress and anxiety. Now isn't the time to put your feet up, Scorpio. Get your body moving, and you'll reap the physical benefits on top of calming your mind.

POWER DAY: Monday.

Thanks to Mars' motivation, your creative flow is at its peak. Rather than putting all your energy into your day job, make time for things that make your heart sing. Of course, if you're a professional, you have to keep up with your obligations. But nurturing your true calling promises to make you happier, more appreciated, and valued.

POWER DAY: Monday.

True love strikes a delicate balance between giving and receiving. And this week, Pluto questions whether you're sacrificing more than you should be. Do away with guilt if it's the root cause of your excessive generosity. And make sure you have enough left for yourself before going the extra mile for someone else.

POWER DAY: Monday.

Venus' nudge towards devoted Saturn elevates a new relationship. Your treasured independence makes way for commitment, whether you're updating your Facebook status to reflect that you're officially "in a relationship," meeting your partner's family or committing to monogamy. Couples gain a sense of purpose and accomplishment due to a shared responsibility.

POWER DAY: Tuesday.

You are a peaceful person that loves to daydream, but when Mercury encourages you to speak up, you become a stereotypical chatterbox! Pisces, this week is all about expressing your thoughts, ideas and feelings, so don't be afraid to share. Stay true to your considerate communication style and sweet nature; just don't suppress your feelings.

POWER DAY: Tuesday.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

