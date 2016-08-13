The honeymoon horror stories that will make you happy with staying at home.

The way it happens in movies, a honeymoon is the absolute pinnacle of romance.

If you believe the travel brochures, your honeymoon is all about champagne, strawberries, romantic bubble baths and crisp white sheets scattered with rose petals.

After all, you’ve just got married. You’ll never be happier or more in love, right?

Well… not for everyone.

We didn't have sex. I gambled our savings. We're running away. I was thinking about a divorce. My wife took another man. My husband left me. My husband never wanted to get married. My husband and I got a hooker. I cheated on my husband. My wife got pregnant. I booked a twin room. We spent it at my in-laws'. I was worried about my abortion. I pooped my pants.

Newlyweds shared their honeymoon horror stories with Whisper.sh, and as it turns out, honeymoons aren’t always all they’re cracked up to be – and sometimes, they’re downright nightmares.

So if you’re about to head off on your honeymoon…

Good luck?

