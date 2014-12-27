News
lifestyle

This gay couple's response to "faggots" attack is perfect.

It’s clear that there are a lot of rude individuals at this time of year who are determined not to spread festive cheer.

And then there are those who show us exactly what this time of year is all about.

The picture below has gone viral after it was uploaded to Reddit alongside the tagline: “Someone scratched a gay slur into my buddy and his boyfriends door, their response is priceless.”

A homophobic moron, who is clearly on Santa’s naughty list for next year, scratched the word ‘faggots’ into the door of an unsuspecting couple. But it was the couple’s reaction that provided the perfect dose of sparkle this festive season…

For those of you who can’t make it out, this is what their response says:

To the individual who scrawled the word “faggots” into our door:

We regret to inform you that you completely failed to use glitter paint and/or sequins, your work looked rushed, and your handwriting was positively attrocious.

It is for these reasons that we had to remove your work from our door with sandpaper.

Fabulously yours,

The Gays in Apt. 611

Brilliant. Just brilliant.

2015 should be the year of everyone signing their letters, emails and texts, “Fabulously yours”…

Tags: must-see-pics

