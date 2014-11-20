How to quickly create dishes that are incredibly good for you.

Image supplied.

I’m going through a “make it from scratch” stage at the moment.

I love using fresh ingredients to quickly create dishes that are incredibly good for you and that your body will love. Now I know what you’re thinking…time. You don’t have time to make your own bread, dips or butters. I’ll let you in on a little secret though…it’s all about convenience, and convenience lies in the appliance that you are using.

I once tried to make almond milk using a cheap blender, and the result? A chunky mess that I had to sieve several times, that ended up all over the kitchen. However, it was the best almond milk I had ever tasted. I never made it in that machine again.

But this weekend I made almond milk again using The Masterpiece Collection™ jug blender by Electrolux. It was ready in less than five minutes and there was no mess.

The Masterpiece Collection™ by Electrolux is a premium range of small domestic appliances that includes a jug blender, food processor and immersion blender. I was really impressed with the sturdiness of all three products AND they actually cut my cooking time in half due to the different functional attachments. They really have thought of everything as each appliance has several customised settings. Another great feature is that the range has been inspired by the brand’s professional heritage so that consumers can enjoy professional results at home.

I created three recipes using the collection. All three dishes are things that I would usually buy from the supermarket because it’s more “convenient”. But I can honestly say that everything was super easy to make, healthier than store bought options and free from additives and nasties. The best part is, nothing took longer than 10 minutes to whip up and there were smiles all round.

Mango Lime Sorbet:

Made with The Masterpiece Collection™ jug blender

I was really happy with how this turned out. The jug blender made the sorbet smooth and velvety and it tasted just as good as it looks.

What you need:

100g caster sugar

Flesh from 2 mangos

Flesh from 1 lime

3-4 trays of ice (roughly 600g)

What to do:

Place mango, sugar and lime in the blender. Blend on the smoothie setting until smooth. Add ice and blend on the ice crush setting. Repeat if required (this will ensure a smooth texture is achieved). Serve immediately with shredded coconut and lime zest.

Cauliflower Rice Sushi:

Made with The Masterpiece Collection™ food processor

You have probably seen cauliflower rice everywhere lately. It is basically blended cauliflower that’s used as a rice or cous cous replacement. It doesn’t float everybody’s boat, however my family loves it in sushi as it is light and takes no time to make.

What you need:

½ cauliflower head, quartered

Desired filling (I use mint, purple cabbage, carrot, cucumber, asparagus and avocado)

4 nori sheets

Soy sauce for serving

What to do:

Using the large cutting blade, place quartered cauliflower into the food processor bowl. Process for 10 seconds until a crumb texture forms (do not continue otherwise it will puree.) Transfer cauliflower into a large bowl. Using the slicing attachment, separately slice carrot, cabbage and cucumber. Then transfer into separate bowls. (The slicing disc is adjustable so you can make very thin or thick slices, depending on your taste). Place one nori sheet shiny-side down on a sushi mat or tea towel. Using damp fingers, spread ¼ cauliflower rice over nori, leaving a 2cm strip at one short end (this allows you to seal it). Arrange filling ingredients horizontally in the first quarter of the sheet (I put the carrot first, then cucumber, avocado, asparagus, mint and cabbage). Using the sushi mat, roll up firmly to form a roll and use a drop of water to seal the edges of the nori. Cut into six slices. Repeat with remaining nori sheets and ingredients. Makes four large rolls. Serve with soy sauce.

Dips and Crunchy Sweet Potato Chips:

Made with The Masterpiece Collection™ food processor and immersion blender

Chips and dips are a go-to for everyone when entertaining. I often buy premade dips and although they’re tasty, they are high in salt and preservatives. Using the immersion blender, I made three healthy dips that tasted great and were ready in less than five minutes each.

Hummus Dip

What you need:

400g tinned chickpeas, drained

2 tbs tahini

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp ground coriander powder

Juice of 1 lemon

1-3 tbs olive oil (use oil to achieve your desired consistency)

1 tsp salt

Top with paprika

What to do:

Add all ingredients into a bowl. Using the immersion blender, blend on high until smooth. Add more olive oil if needed to achieve a velvety texture. Transfer into a serving bowl, drizzle with olive oil and top with a sprinkle of paprika.

Basil Pesto Dip

What you need:

1 bunch of fresh basil

½ cup of grated parmesan

Juice of ½ lemon

5 tablespoons of olive oil, add more if needed

¼ cup toasted pine nuts plus a handful to serve

What to do:

Add all ingredients into a bowl. Using the immersion blender, blend on high until smooth. Transfer into a serving bowl and top with a handful of pine nuts.

Beetroot Dip

What you need:

450g tinned baby beets

250g Greek yoghurt

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp ground coriander powder

What to do:

Add all ingredients into a bowl. Using the immersion blender, blend on high until smooth but still textured. Transfer into a serving bowl.

Sweet Potato Chips

What you need:

1 sweet potato, peeled

Olive oil for shallow frying

Salt

What to do:

Heat oil in a medium pan on a high heat. Using the slicing tool on the food processor,slice the sweet potato into wafer thin slices. Shallow fry in batches of five or six until the edges start to brown. Remove from oil and transfer onto absorbent paper towel. Repeat until all of the pieces are cooked. Season and serve.

Note: If you don’t want to shallow fry, line an oven proof tray with foil, spray with olive oil and cook potatoes in a single layer on 200° until crisp.

What quick healthy creations do you like to make for your family?

Home made recipes.