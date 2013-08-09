News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

There's something about this video that just doesn't sit well with us.

ADVERTISEMENT

A homeless man is plucked off the street by a couple of YouTube pranksters. But, instead of trying to get him to kiss them, or pretending that it’s the end of the world (like these particular pranksters have in the past), they give him an extreme makeover.

A haircut, new clothes, new shoes, a bed to sleep in and all the food he can eat (including Nutella on a spoon.) It sounds like the ultimate random act of kindness.

But, we don’t know. There’s something about the video that just doesn’t sit well with us. There’s something that feels kind of exploitative and disingenuous. It made us a tad uncomfortable. What do you think?

What do you think?

Tags: social-media , video

Related Stories

Recommended