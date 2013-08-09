There's something about this video that just doesn't sit well with us.

A homeless man is plucked off the street by a couple of YouTube pranksters. But, instead of trying to get him to kiss them, or pretending that it’s the end of the world (like these particular pranksters have in the past), they give him an extreme makeover.

A haircut, new clothes, new shoes, a bed to sleep in and all the food he can eat (including Nutella on a spoon.) It sounds like the ultimate random act of kindness.

But, we don’t know. There’s something about the video that just doesn’t sit well with us. There’s something that feels kind of exploitative and disingenuous. It made us a tad uncomfortable. What do you think?

