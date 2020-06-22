From storage hacks to cosy nooks: 6 ideas from Instagram to make your home office more inviting.

For the past few months, many of us have swapped our work offices for makeshift home offices. And it's certainly been interesting.

While some people have simply taken over their spare bedrooms for work, others have had to get more creative and set up workspaces in lounge rooms, on dining tables or just anywhere away from noisy children.

And even though many people have started to head back into the office, working from home is still a reality for a lot of us, especially as more people adopt flexible work arrangements.

Watch: Five quick tricks to make a room look bigger. Post continues below.

So to help make working from home more enjoyable, we've rounded up six office inspo ideas, courtesy of Instagram.

From chic storage hacks to funky artwork, here's how to make your working space look better than ever.

1. Chic storage hacks.

When it comes to working from home, keeping your space clean and tidy is easier said than done. When you don't have the luxury of cupboard space, storage cubes, wire racks and rattan style baskets are a great way to keep your workspace looking organised and oh so chic.





2. Study nooks.

You don't always need a lot of space to create a snazzy home office. Study nooks and alcoves make for great work areas. And they're super cosy too.

3. Add some lights and candles for a cosy vibe.

Speaking of being cosy, candles and fairy lights are a must if you want to create a warm and inviting space.

4. Add a plant (or three).

As I'm sure all my fellow crazy plant ladies already know, adding a plant to your home office is a great way to make your space a lot more soothing. If you don't have much room to work with, try adding a hanging plant, or some small succulents on your desk.

5. Comfort is key.

No matter how stylish or Instagram-worthy your home office might look, it's important that it's comfortable. After all, you usually spend over eight hours of your day working. A supportive chair, pillows and a throw blanket (for those cold winter mornings) will keep you feeling comfy and productive.

6. Make a mood board or find some funky art.

For a really simple way to brighten up your home office, try making your own DIY mood board using photos, quotes and other knickknacks and simply attaching them to a wire wall grid or cork board. Funky artwork and framed prints will also help make your office a much more colourful and enjoyable space to work in.

Do you have any tips to make your home office more comfortable? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Instagram @tatiana_home_decor /@no_3_edwardiantownhouse/@smyk_w_kuchni_blog