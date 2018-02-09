Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Beautiful news: Home and Away star Tessa James has given birth to her first child after beating cancer.



In very happy Friday news, Tessa James, 26, has given birth to her first child after her battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. James was diagnosed with the life-threatening illness when she was 23.

Although she is yet to announce the gender or name of her baby, The Home and Away actress posted an Instagram picture of her husband and former Melbourne Storm player, Nate Myles, pushing a pram.

Speaking to Elle Australia in their December 2017 issue, the actress said that her cancer was her and Nate’s “first real challenge as a couple.”

“It was hard and not nice, and not glamorous and very confronting,” she said.

“When you haven’t had children and you see mums and kids everywhere you just think that’s normal,” she told Elle.

“But when it happens to you, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, all these women have done this? Wow.’”

2. The Charmed reboot hasn’t even premiered yet and one of its former stars is already fuming.



In case you missed it, Charmed (along with literally every other 90s TV show) is being rebooted… but so far it’s not winning over its former star Holly Marie Combs.

Combs, who played Piper in the original series, made clear her dismay at the marketing of the updated version – along with the concept itself – in a series of tweets this week.

Along with the “pandering” character descriptions, Combs criticised how one of the sisters being a lesbian had been marketed as a “twist”.