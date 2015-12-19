Did you hit your 2015 parenting KPIs?

There’s nothing quite like the honesty of children.

Which is why Andrew Daddo, co-host of Mamamia’s parenting podcast This Glorious Mess, quipped, “that was brave,” when Holly Wainwright asked her children to give her a performance review.

Very brave.

She asked her kids, Matilda who is 5 and Billy who is 3, “Did I do a good job this year or did I do a bad job this year? What would make you think I was even better next year?”

You can listen to Matilda and Billy's very interesting answers here.

Have you ever asked your kids for a performance review?